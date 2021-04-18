IDF begins campaign to honor soldiers serving in reserve duty

The campaign hopes to bring to light the importance of these soldiers ’ role in national security and a joint effort between the IDF and 60 local municipalities, each honoring soldiers from its own area, emphasizing combat units in particular.

This campaign will include billboards, bus signs, local paper ads, events and video screens.

The campaign includes over 2000 prints throughout the country in dozens of local newspapers, as well as many digital advertisements honoring 253 soldiers who were chosen to be highlighted in particular.

“Today we’re beginning a month in which we acknowledge reserve duty soldiers. These soldiers are one of the major assets Israel has, the national unifier, a wonderful mosaic of the different parts of Israeli society,” said the Commander of the IDF's Reserve Unit, Brig.-Gen. Ari Singer. “The purpose of the campaign is to acknowledge the work of these soldiers and to show it to the public, to raise awareness of their work and their contribution to Israeli society.”

“The reserve duty’s important contribution to Israel’s security is deserving of recognition and praise,” said Haim Bibas, head of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel. “These soldiers leave their everyday lives in order to serve the country. Today we salute them and thank them for all that they do.”

The IDF's website has also made a dedicated area for this event, showing the soldiers who are being acknowledged in it.

