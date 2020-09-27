IDF Chief of Staff orders troops to remain on base for a month

The IDF announced Sunday that all soldiers due back at their bases on Tuesday following the Yom Kippur holiday must prepare for an extended stay amid efforts to contain the continued spread of the coronavirus.In a statement, the military said that all combat soldiers as well as those currently in training and those in units where they don’t go home on weekends must prepare to stay for an extended stay for a period of up to one month. Exceptions will be made by officers holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and higher.At open bases, soldiers have been instructed to work in shifts while maintaining capsules in an attempt to reduce contact.The decision was made by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi following a situational assessment amid the significant rise of coronavirus cases in the military. On Saturday evening the IDF said that 1,190 servicemembers have tested positive for the virus and another 13,038 are in quarantine."The infection rate in the civilian population, as well as in the IDF, demand that we take a series of steps to tighten and intensify the rules in all military units," Kochavi said. "Only a joint effort between the state, the IDF, and civilians will bring a reduction in infection."“Maintaining the IDF's competence is a top task, and as a result, the fight against the corona pandemic within the IDF is a key task. We must act immediately and with full force to reduce the morbidity within the IDF,” Kochavi said. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The Chief of Staff said that reducing the number of cases in the military was necessary for “maintaining the competence for its operational missions and the ability to continue with the extensive assistance” that the IDF is providing to civilians during the pandemic.“We as an army, from the soldiers to the commanders, must set an example these days, and fulfill our mission at this time, maintaining state security and full partnership in the struggle against Corona while providing extensive assistance and as needed to the State of Israel. "In March, the IDF also kept troops on base and suspended all training for reservists until after the end of the Passover holiday on April 15.