The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus in Israel: 'This is how the IDF serves the nation'

The IDF corona ward in Rambam hospital treated more than 170 COVID-19 patients so far.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 21:09
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
When the second wave of coronavirus gradually demised in Israel, the IDF corona ward in the Rambam Health Care Campus was closed.
But just like when IAF pilots are posted in a non-combat position – they still train their flight skills on a weekly basis – the medical staff who operated the ward continued training, understanding that the day will come to reopen the ward.
And when the day came, in early January, the ward was set up in a few hours, Lt.-Col. Dr. Avi Benov, the deputy commander of the Shevet Achim operation told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.
“In the second wave, when we first set up the corona ward in Rambam, it took us around a week to understand the system and adjust ourselves to a civilian-treatment mindset. However, in the third lockdown, the order [to set up a ward] came on Friday. On Sunday morning we were already in the hospital and in the afternoon we started receiving patients,” he said.
The ward, which was one of biggest in the hospital at the peak of the wave, and treated some 170 patients so far, is composed of physicians, nurses and medics from the entire military. Benov himself specialized during his career in operational medicine and focused on improving the treatment of soldiers in the battlefield.
“Despite the fact the IDF has strong ties to the civilian life in Israel, in fact in the entire history of the State of Israel, it never happened that the army treated civilians,” he said. “It might sound funny, but we had a long learning process before we first started.”
When asked when was the added value of having the IDF assisting the civilian Israeli health system, Benov said that first and foremost, they opened this ward because this is what the country needed, and asked for it.
“The health establishment said that they needed help, and we immediately came,” he said. “We are in a national crisis here... It is like when a 669 chopper is the first to arrive at a car accident scene in the Arava. It has no added value – it is just there because it is needed,” he said.
“The health system said that they are on the verge of collapsing, and we were there to open another ward,” he added. “If we weren’t there, those 170 patients had nowhere to go.”
Benov mentioned that because of the relatively quiet military situation in Israel over the past ten years, for many doctors, this is the first time that they experience an event with multiple deaths.
“This is some experience,” he said. “You [the patient] are all alone.
“You take an 80-year-old man to a place under the ground where the light is on twenty-four-seven. Everyone around him is moving around in suits, looking like aliens. You touch them only through gloves. And then some people, who are at their very end, die alone,” he said.
“I am proud that we, as the IDF, can be there with them till the very last second,” he said. “We don’t have [specific] working hours and we are always there for them. We assign our medics to sit by their beds and hold their hands in their last moments,” Benov added.
“This is what the country is facing right now, and we are proud to serve our nation wherever we are needed,” he concluded.


Tags IDF soldiers Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by