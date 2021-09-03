IDF disabled vets treatment reform: Hotline to operate 24/7

The Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division hotline, which provides support and resources to disabled IDF veterans and released soldiers suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and post-trauma injuries, began operating 24/7 on Wednesday, the ministry announced this week.

The change comes as part of the " One Soul " reform of services the Defense Ministry provides IDF veterans suffering from trauma.

The hotline will be staffed by volunteers and professionals from Israel's Trauma and Resiliency Center and can be reached by dialing *8944. Hotline staff will provide emotional support and guidance to those suffering post-trauma.

Disabled IDF veterans with post-trauma injuries, those who are in the process of recognition as disabled veterans, and released lone soldiers struggling with events that happened during their service are welcome to reach out to the hotline. It is possible to receive help from the hotline anonymously and hotline staff can refer those who call to the rehabilitation division for further care.

The hotline will be open during the High Holy Days, except for during Yom Kippur.

One Soul was sparked by IDF veteran Itzik Saidian , who suffered from PTSD following his military service, and set himself on fire before Israel's Remembrance Day in April to protest the inadequate treatment IDF soldiers receive.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi meets with family of disabled veteran Itzik Saidian (AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV).