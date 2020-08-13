The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF forms committee to examine allowing women into all combat units

The committee led by Ground Forces Head Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick comes in response to petition by four teenagers asking High Court to force IDF to allow women to try out for combat units

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 13, 2020 17:10
Female combat soldiers in the mixed-gender Caracal Battalion train in urban warfare. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Female combat soldiers in the mixed-gender Caracal Battalion train in urban warfare.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The Israeli military has formed a committee to consider allowing women to serve in all combat positions in response to a recent petition to the High Court of Justice, which asked that it force the military to allow women to try out for units that are currently open only to men.
“IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi decided at the beginning of July 2020 to form a professional committee with the goal of seriously and thoroughly considering – from a wide, inclusive and in-depth point of view – the possibility of integrating women into additional combat positions in the IDF,” the military said in a statement.
The committee will be led by the Head of the Ground Forces Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick and Brig.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano – the outgoing head of the Gaza Division and a former commander of the Paratroopers Brigade – will serve as Strick’s deputy.
“Men and women with senior positions in the IDF who have relevant, operational, and professional expertise in a variety of fields will take part in the committee,” the IDF said, adding that the committee will carry out their work over the course of the year.
The committee will investigate a number of factors including physiological and medical considerations; human resource planning; how the women would try out for the units; how it would affect the military’s command structure going forward; how it would affect reserve service; how to have co-ed service while maintaining propriety; and more.
With several mixed-gender border defense battalions, the IDF has in recent years increased the recruitment of women to combat units with a record-breaking 1,000 women inducted into combat units last summer, the most to do so in the country’s history.
An estimated 90% of the positions in the IDF now open to women, including combat roles in the Navy, Home Front Command, Artillery Corps and Military Police in the West Bank. Other combat posts that have been cleared for female soldiers include operating the Spike (Tammuz) missile and the hand-launched Skylark UAV.
Six female naval combat recruits enlisted in the Navy for the first time last November to serve on the new Sa’ar 6 corvette missile ships. The new corvettes, which are currently being built in Germany, will have a completely separate section for female soldiers, complete with beds, showers, and toilets.
The Armored Corps is also in the midst of a second pilot program to consider allowing women to serve in tanks and the Air Force has announced that the first female pilot to fly the F-35i Adir stealth fighter jet has completed her training.
But women are still barred from serving in infantry brigades, armored brigades, submarines, certain elite reconnaissance units like Sayeret Maktal and the Navy’s Shayetet 13.
In May, four teenagers – Mika Kliger, Mor Lidani, Gali Nishri and Omer Saria – petitioned the High Court to force the IDF to allow all potential recruits to try out for elite commando units, regardless of their gender.
"We're not asking that demands be changed for us – just let us try out and if we qualify, let us join the units," Lidani told Channel 12 News at the time.
The military has recently updated the IDF’s Joint Service order which regulates the interaction between troops of the opposite sex, defining appropriate attire while on base and enforcing mandatory separate sleeping quarters.
But critics of gender integration in the military say it is a dangerous social experiment with potential ramifications for national security as a requirement for female combat troops have been lowered as women tend to suffer from stress injuries at a higher rate than men.
Rabbis have also criticized the integration of women into combat positions and several cases where officers have taken excessively strict interpretation of rules so religious male soldiers are comfortable.


Tags IDF women high court of justice women empowerment women in israeli army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by