IDF forms committee to examine allowing women into all combat units

The Israeli military has formed a committee to consider allowing women to serve in all combat positions in response to a recent petition to the High Court of Justice, which asked that it force the military to allow women to try out for units that are currently open only to men.“IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi decided at the beginning of July 2020 to form a professional committee with the goal of seriously and thoroughly considering – from a wide, inclusive and in-depth point of view – the possibility of integrating women into additional combat positions in the IDF,” the military said in a statement. The committee will be led by the Head of the Ground Forces Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick and Brig.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano – the outgoing head of the Gaza Division and a former commander of the Paratroopers Brigade – will serve as Strick’s deputy.“Men and women with senior positions in the IDF who have relevant, operational, and professional expertise in a variety of fields will take part in the committee,” the IDF said, adding that the committee will carry out their work over the course of the year.The committee will investigate a number of factors including physiological and medical considerations; human resource planning; how the women would try out for the units; how it would affect the military’s command structure going forward; how it would affect reserve service; how to have co-ed service while maintaining propriety; and more.With several mixed-gender border defense battalions, the IDF has in recent years increased the recruitment of women to combat units with a record-breaking 1,000 women inducted into combat units last summer, the most to do so in the country’s history.An estimated 90% of the positions in the IDF now open to women, including combat roles in the Navy, Home Front Command, Artillery Corps and Military Police in the West Bank. Other combat posts that have been cleared for female soldiers include operating the Spike (Tammuz) missile and the hand-launched Skylark UAV.Six female naval combat recruits enlisted in the Navy for the first time last November to serve on the new Sa’ar 6 corvette missile ships. The new corvettes, which are currently being built in Germany, will have a completely separate section for female soldiers, complete with beds, showers, and toilets.The Armored Corps is also in the midst of a second pilot program to consider allowing women to serve in tanks and the Air Force has announced that the first female pilot to fly the F-35i Adir stealth fighter jet has completed her training.But women are still barred from serving in infantry brigades, armored brigades, submarines, certain elite reconnaissance units like Sayeret Maktal and the Navy’s Shayetet 13.In May, four teenagers – Mika Kliger, Mor Lidani, Gali Nishri and Omer Saria – petitioned the High Court to force the IDF to allow all potential recruits to try out for elite commando units, regardless of their gender."We're not asking that demands be changed for us – just let us try out and if we qualify, let us join the units," Lidani told Channel 12 News at the time.The military has recently updated the IDF’s Joint Service order which regulates the interaction between troops of the opposite sex, defining appropriate attire while on base and enforcing mandatory separate sleeping quarters.But critics of gender integration in the military say it is a dangerous social experiment with potential ramifications for national security as a requirement for female combat troops have been lowered as women tend to suffer from stress injuries at a higher rate than men.Rabbis have also criticized the integration of women into combat positions and several cases where officers have taken excessively strict interpretation of rules so religious male soldiers are comfortable.