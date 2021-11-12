IDF fuel base near Haifa to be relocated, repurposed as industrial zone

The IDF's inactive fuel base in the northern city of Nesher, near Haifa, will be relocated as part of an agreement between the Defense and Finance Ministries and Israel Land Authority (ILA) which was announced on Wednesday.

The base, located near Haifa Bay , is set to be completely emptied and repurposed as a new industrial zone for the area.

The announcement of the relocation was met with excitement from Nesher Mayor Roei Levy, who said it is "great news for Nesher residents."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"Marketing the area will allow for more entrepreneurs and retail chains to invest in Nesher and the area," Levy said. "The base is adjacent to the existing industrial zone in the area so it only makes sense to continue that development for this area in the city," he added.

"The relocation of the Nesher base will lead to optimal utilization of the land," said ILA head Yaacov Quint. "I believe it will spur on the city's development for the benefit of its residents," Quint added.

The sun rises over Haifa Bay, 2006. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Nesher base, which served as the Northern Command's fuel reserve, is one of only two remaining fuel bases in the IDF Logistics Corps. The other fuel base in Beersheba serves the Southern Command.

Another fuel base, located in Ashdod, was shut down and relocated to operate out of IDF's induction center, Tel Hashomer, in 2017.