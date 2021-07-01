The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF senior commander collapses during combat exercise

The incident took place at the Beit Lid military base in central Israel. He received medical treatment on the spot before being pronounced dead.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 1, 2021 15:33
IDF Lt.-Col. Sharon Asman who collapsed and died during a combat fitness drill, July 1, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Lt.-Col. Sharon Asman who collapsed and died during a combat fitness drill, July 1, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Lt.-Col. Sharon Asman, who just two day ago took command of the Nahal Brigade, collapsed and died on Thursday during a combat fitness drill.
The incident took place at the Beit Lid military base in central Israel. He received medical treatment on the spot before being pronounced dead.
The circumstances of his death are under investigation.
Asman, who was 43 years old and a father to two, enlisted in the Nahal Brigade in 1997 and held several command positions during his service including officer in the Operations Division of the brigade, commander of the 931th Shaham Battalion, commander of the Etzion and Benyamin Brigades and more. 
He served as an officer in the Operations Division in the Northern Command before being appointed as commander of the Nahal Brigade.
“Asman, you are a commander and warrior. Together with the brigade's commanders and soldiers, you will march the brigade to another high level and to operational success,” Brig. Gen. Saar Tzur, the head of the 162nd Armored Division said Tuesday when Asman replaced Lt.-Col. Israel Shomer as Nahal Brigade commander.


