IDF thwarts massive drug smuggling attempt worth millions

Forces along the Egyptian border were ready for an attempted drug smuggling when they spotted suspicious figures with over 100 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 09:44
IDF manages to thwart a massive drug smuggling attempt along the Egyptian border (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF manages to thwart a massive drug smuggling attempt along the Egyptian border
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Millions of shekels' worth of cocaine and marijuana were confiscated from the hands of Egyptian drug smugglers at Israel's border by IDF soldiers on Friday night.
Soldiers who were on guard at the Egyptian border found a number of suspects that were attempting to transfer approximately 120 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana, worth millions, into Israel in the Paran Regional Brigade area.
Forces that came to the suspects carried out the suspicious arrest procedure, which involves yelling "Stop and identify yourself" and shooting one's weapon into the air. 
The procedure, if necessary, continues by shooting at the feet of the suspect or at the wheels of a vehicle, depending on their mode of transportation, but this step was seemingly unnecessary in the bust.
Company commander in the Ram Battalion, Captain "A", said that they were prepared to carry out a drug bust on Friday night and had expected an attempted transfer at the border when they noticed the suspicious characters along the border. 
(credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A similar bust occurred just two weeks prior when IDF lookout observations identified a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs across the Egyptian border.
The smugglers rushed the soldiers in a vehicle, forcing the soldiers to fire into the air and at the wheels of the vehicle. One of the suspects sustained slight injuries to his leg, requiring medical treatment.


Tags Egypt IDF drugs Smuggling
