IDF thwarts massive drug smuggling attempt worth millions

Millions of shekels' worth of cocaine and marijuana were confiscated from the hands of Egyptian drug smugglers at Israel's border by IDF soldiers on Friday night.

Soldiers who were on guard at the Egyptian border found a number of suspects that were attempting to transfer approximately 120 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana, worth millions, into Israel in the Paran Regional Brigade area.

Forces that came to the suspects carried out the suspicious arrest procedure, which involves yelling "Stop and identify yourself" and shooting one's weapon into the air.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The procedure, if necessary, continues by shooting at the feet of the suspect or at the wheels of a vehicle, depending on their mode of transportation, but this step was seemingly unnecessary in the bust.

Company commander in the Ram Battalion, Captain "A", said that they were prepared to carry out a drug bust on Friday night and had expected an attempted transfer at the border when they noticed the suspicious characters along the border.

IDF manages to thwart a massive drug smuggling attempt along Israel's border with Egypt, confiscating about 120 kilograms of drugs. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A similar bust occurred just two weeks prior when IDF lookout observations identified a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs across the Egyptian border.

The smugglers rushed the soldiers in a vehicle, forcing the soldiers to fire into the air and at the wheels of the vehicle. One of the suspects sustained slight injuries to his leg, requiring medical treatment.