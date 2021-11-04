IDF thwarts attempted drug smuggling across Egyptian border

IDF lookout observations identified on Thursday afternoon a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs in the area of the border fence between Israel and Egypt, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

IDF forces rushed to the scene and during the smuggling operation, where one of the smugglers who was driving the vehicle accelerated towards the soldiers.

IDF then fired in the air and at the wheels of the vehicle. As a result of the shooting, one of the suspects sustained slight injuries to his leg, requiring medical treatment.

This is the second time in 4 days that IDF troops have thwarted drugs from being smuggled into Israel from the Sinai.

The incident is being investigated.