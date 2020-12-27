IDF to initiate mass vaccination operation on Monday

The IDF will start vaccinating its soldiers and officers on Monday. In the first week of the operation, some 6,000 soldiers and officers are set to receive the vaccine.IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said on Sunday that according to the military’s prioritizing system, the two first groups to receive the vaccines will be IDF health and medical officials, and soldiers with preexisting health problems, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. This week, the IDF will open up six health centers where soldiers can come and receive the vaccines: Palmahim base for the IAF, Betzet base for the Navy, Gliliot base for the intelligence units and three regional Medical Corps bases in the North, Center and South.Zilberman said that the IDF has received some 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the Health Ministry, which is enough to vaccinate some 25,000 military personnel.He added that next week, the military is planning to set up another 11 vaccination centers and to raise the weekly number of vaccinations to 12,000-17,000.After these groups, the IDF will carry out vaccinations among senior high command officers, then special combat units, and then the rest of the army.Zilberman said that the rationale behind this plan is to maintain the continuity of the IDF’s operational ability and to keep the soldiers safe and healthy.
The division that is spearheading this operation is the IDF's Technological and Logistics Directorate, which is overseen by Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.Zilberman stressed that the army will store, transport and use the vaccines according to Health Ministry regulations.Regarding getting soldiers to take the vaccine, Zilberman said that starting today, the IDF is launching a campaign to encourage them to do so."Our goal in this campaign," he said, "is to make sure they understand that this vaccine saves lives and it is safe. We will do so in multiple platforms to deliver this information, so we will get a high vaccination rate."Zilberman added that so far, according to estimations coming from commanders in the field, there is a high rate of those who wish to get the vaccine among the IDF ranks.He also added that the military has no requirement to force soldiers who refuse to get vaccinated.