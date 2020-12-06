The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IKEA to reopen today, but only in partial format

The reopening comes after IKEA tried to reopen in early November, yet was forced to remain closed by the Health Ministry.

By CELIA JEAN  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 10:23
Customers wait outside an IKEA shop after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown has been eased around the country and the company opens some of its stores, in Netanya, Israel April 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Customers wait outside an IKEA shop after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown has been eased around the country and the company opens some of its stores, in Netanya, Israel April 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
 IKEA Israel is set to reopen on Sunday after months of being closed under demand from the Health Ministry.
"IKEA stores were opened in a limited format and in accordance with Israeli government regulations," IKEA said in a statement. "We will always be careful to maintain the health of our employees and customers according to all guidelines."
The chain furniture store will open in a limited format, operating only the first floor and selling only items labelled as essential, according to Ynet. Essential items include packaged foods, yet the buffet and showroom will remain closed. 
The reopening comes after IKEA tried to reopen in early November but was forced to remain closed by the Health Ministry. IKEA tried at the time to only delay their reopening by 24 hours in order to try to convince the Health Ministry that they would only sell essential items. However, the attempt failed and they did not reopen a day later.
The showroom and buffet will remain closed for the foreseeable future.


Tags economy ikea Coronavirus in Israel
