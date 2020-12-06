IKEA to reopen today, but only in partial format

The chain furniture store will open in a limited format, operating only the first floor and selling only items labelled as essential, according to Ynet. Essential items include packaged foods, yet the buffet and showroom will remain closed.

The reopening comes after IKEA tried to reopen in early November but was forced to remain closed by the Health Ministry. IKEA tried at the time to only delay their reopening by 24 hours in order to try to convince the Health Ministry that they would only sell essential items. However, the attempt failed and they did not reopen a day later.

The showroom and buffet will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

