The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

In Lapid’s visit to the UAE, the symbols are consequential - analysis

In diplomacy, gestures and symbolism have meaning, and that is at the fore of Lapid’s UAE visit.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 29, 2021 19:38
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurating the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, June 29, 2021. (photo credit: Lahav Harkov)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurating the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, June 29, 2021.
(photo credit: Lahav Harkov)
ABU DHABI - Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit to the United Arab Emirates this week was heavy on pomp and circumstance and symbolism - but it comes at a key time for the relationship between the countries.
This was the first visit of an Israeli minister since the countries established diplomatic ties last year. Emirati ministers met Lapid at every step of the way, from the red carpet at the airport, to the dedication of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi to the Emirati Foreign Ministry, and will be at the Consulate in Dubai and Israel’s pavilion at Expo2020 on Wednesday.
At the embassy in Abu Dhabi, Lapid and Emirati Culture and Youth Minister Noura Al Kaabi cut a ribbon that was, essentially, suspended between two short posts instead of actually marking the new entrance to anything, because the embassy has actually been on the 20th floor of the Etihad Towers for months and Ambassador Eitan Na’eh has been in the UAE since January. Lapid and Al Kaabi chuckled as they cut the ribbon.
Lapid, the former television personality with his well-tailored suits, gelled hair and megawatt smile, definitely came into the Foreign Ministry camera-ready for cutting ribbons. 
But this trip is much more than a photo-op. 
In diplomacy, gestures and symbolism have meaning, and that is at the fore of Lapid’s UAE visit.
As Lapid mentioned in his remarks at the embassy, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “the architect of the Abraham Accords, who worked tirelessly to bring them about.”
Netanyahu never got to have his celebratory first trip to the UAE and Bahrain, celebrating his hard work; planned visits were postponed repeatedly because of COVID-19 restrictions and repeated elections, and he blocked other ministers from traveling to the Gulf. 
Now, tragically, Netanyahu has to watch from the opposition as Lapid reaps the honors.
As Israel began its transition from 12 years of Netanyahu’s leadership to a new government sworn in two weeks ago, Emiratis who were invested in ties with Israel in various ways had questions about what the change would mean for the nascent relationship.
After all, Israel and the UAE only established diplomatic relations in August, in the Abraham Accords backed by former US president Donald Trump. The leadership in the UAE, which is not a democracy, remained stable, but there were major changes in the two other sides to the accords.
The UAE rolled out the red carpet, literally and figuratively, showing Lapid that the Abraham Accords are here to stay regardless of which government is in Jerusalem.
And Emirati officials made it clear that they wanted this trip to be about the future, the opportunities and the message of peace and stability that relations between Israel and the UAE broadcast. Iran and the Palestinians were not on the public agenda, so that the focus would only be on bilateral ties.
Lapid sent a message of his own that he, too, plans to “work tirelessly” on this relationship, by making the UAE trip a top priority and bringing Israeli press on the plane with him - something that the Foreign Ministry has not done in years - to document the historic visit.
“What we are doing here today is not the end of the road; it’s the beginning,” Lapid said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the message was clear.
Though the Emiratis would prefer that discussion of the trip focus on economic, tourism, research and other ties with Israel, this strong display of cooperation between the countries is also important at this time because of other recent events in the region.
There was last month’s Operation Guardian of the Walls, which strengthened opinion in parts of the Arab world against normalization with Israel. The UAE, Bahrain and others didn’t suddenly become great Zionists or even change their UN votes. But their statements on the fighting were relatively staid, and relations between the countries weathered the challenge.
Meanwhile, indirect talks between the US and Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal continue. The UAE and Israel both view Iran as an adversary, and Netanyahu has said many times that his fiery 2015 speech before both houses of Congress against the Iran deal drew moderate Sunni states closer to Israel.
Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett continue to express their opposition to a return to the Iran deal, but they have taken a different approach from Netanyahu. In fact, their approach is, in some ways, more similar to that of Gulf states in 2015 and this year. 
They want the concerns of many countries in the region to be taken into consideration. They want to have close, behind-the-scenes conversations with top US officials on their security needs, how to strengthen enforcement of limitations on Iran’s uranium enrichment, and which sanctions should remain in place.
Face-to-face meetings, like the one between Lapid and Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed are key at this time to coordinate their position on this matter.
So behind the ribbon-cuttings, red carpets and the photogenic smiles is a trip that is not only truly historic, in that it is a first, but is also consequential in strengthening the relationship between Israel and the UAE and meeting their shared strategic goals.


Tags Yair Lapid diplomacy United Arab Emirates UAE Israel Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust restitution: For Poland, none is too much

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by