Indictment filed against brothers after discovery of explosives lab

An indictment has been filed by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office against two brothers aged 14 and 18 after Jerusalem Suspicious Activity Report investigators discovered an explosives laboratory set up inside a residential building in the Sanhedria neighborhood in north Jerusalem. The suspects' mother is also suspected of trafficking cannabis with them.

Detectives raided the apartment and discovered a pipe bomb next to a gas stove. Detonation of such explosives has the potential to cause extensive damage and injure or kill people in their vicinity.

Police investigation revealed that the brothers intended to sell the explosive device for thousands of shekels, a process they initiated about two weeks ago.

Police claim, based on several indications, that the two brothers had previously sold and assembled similar explosive devices illegally. It was also revealed that the brothers had a history of drug trafficking along with their mother.

Cannabis plants seized by Israeli Police (credit: MAARIV)

Each of the three is charged according to their specific offenses, including the manufacture of a weapon and attempted drug trafficking involving a minor.