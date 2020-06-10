The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Infiltration attempt near Itamar thwarted, Dagan calls to strike the PA

“A big terror attack came to an (early) end tonight,” Dagan said before calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch an assault against the Palestinian Authority.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2020 00:55
Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, and Brigadier General Yaniv Alalof (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, and Brigadier General Yaniv Alalof
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
During a routine drill of the Itamar local patrol unit a Palestinian man was seen attempting to cut the fence around the West Bank community on Tuesday evening. The patrol ran up to him and he attempted to assault them using a knife, when confronted he dropped the knife and was taken in custody by IDF soldiers who arrived on the scene.   
 
At the scene were present Samaria Brigade Commander Roee Tzwig who officially took command only hours ago and Samaria Regional Court head Yossi Dagan.  
 
“I wish to laud the work done tonight by the volunteers in the Itamar patrol,” said Dagan, “along with the local IDF soldiers.”  
 
“A big terror attack came to an (early) end tonight,” he said before calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch an assault against the Palestinian Authority which, he said, is responsible for this event because it allegedly incites against Israel. 
 
Israel announced it intends to annex 30% of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley on July 1 as part of the Deal of the Century supported by US President Donald Trump.  
 
Jordan, the EU, and Egypt voiced their concerns over the move, which they fear will lead to a massive violent eruption among Palestinians.  
 
The Trump peace plan also includes the eventual formation of a Palestinian State on 70% of the remaining West Bank lands, something many in the Israeli right object to.  
       
     


