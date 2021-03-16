The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Interfaith prayer service at Western Wall for end of coronavirus

The initiative started in Spain, where believers from the various religions conveyed prayers for the clergy to place in the Western Wall.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 16, 2021 08:27
(photo credit: GIDON SHARON)
(photo credit: GIDON SHARON)
 An interfaith prayer service was organized at the Western Wall to pray for an end to the coronavirus outbreak, a return to routine and the healing of sick people around the world over the weekend.
Christian, Baha'i and Jewish clergy from Spain and Israel took part in the service organized by the Tourism Ministry's office in Spain.
The clergy included: Father Rafic Nahara, the patriarchal vicar and in charge of the Hebrew-speaking Christian communities and the immigrant communities in Israel, Jose Manuel Inquanta, representative of the Federation of Evangelical Religious Entities of Spain, David Freeman, representative of the Baha'i International Community in Jerusalem, Yael Macias, representative of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain, and Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, deputy mayor of Jerusalem in charge of the tourism portfolio and foreign relations.
The initiative began in Spain, where believers from the various religions conveyed prayers for the clergy to place in the Western Wall.
The clergy who arrived at the Western Wall met with members of the office of the Rabbi of the Western Wall and then entered the main plaza and prayed before placing the requests they received between the stones of the wall.
The event is part of a series of activities by the Spanish Bureau for the preservation of Israel in consciousness in preparation for the return of tourism.
"As Yehuda Halevi, one of the greatest poets of Spanish Jewry, wrote in the 12th century: 'My heart is in the East and I am at the end of the West,' so too, today, people of all religions long for the Holy City of Jerusalem, and for the Western Wall, the holiest place of all," said Noga Sher-Greco, director of religious tourism at the Tourism Ministry.
"How symbolic is the gathering today, near the Western Wall, of representatives of believers from Spain for prayers for peace and the health of the country and the world."


Tags Tourism Western Wall spain Tourism Ministry interfaith Bahai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by