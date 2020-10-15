The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
International Vision Day sheds light on problems faced by the blind

About 125,000 people in Israel have some form of vision impairment which cannot be solved by using glasses or contact lenses, of which 24,000 are considered legally blind.

By OMRI RON  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 02:07
BLIND ISRAELI runner Avi Solomon (left) trains with his partner Ariel Goldsmith ahead of their journey to Solomon’s participation in this weekend’s London Marathon (photo credit: Courtesy)
International Vision Day, October 15, will highlight the difficulties faced by those who suffer from a vision impairment, whose lives have become significantly more difficult with the coronavirus pandemic.
The coronavirus has caused several significant changes to the lives of those suffering from a sight impairment, as many services such as ordering items online or signing up for medical services have not been made accessible to them. Further problems are caused by the new restrictions for those who rely on others to get around, as they cannot maintain two-meter social distancing guidelines.
The Migdal-Or center has contacted employers to urge them to accommodate those who would need extra help, rather than choose the easy solution of removing them from the workforce. They advise that there are funding channels those who would seek them out.
"The coronavirus has caused massive changes in all of our lives but those suffering from vision impairments face even tougher challenges," Migdal-Or center CEO Oded Bashan said. "These people, who have adjusted to life with hard work, determination, and professionalism through various skills and abilities, now have to deal with the changes brought about by the coronavirus.
"We can help by adjusting the environment, adjusting our businesses and information systems in our work places, including hospital websites and learning systems to better help those who cannot see," Bashan said. "No less important is to help them with the problem of loneliness, which becomes even more severe for those cannot see. People can take interest, make phone calls or check up on their neighbor, as well as offer help with reaching professional organizations who may offer more help."  


