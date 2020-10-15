The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel advances plans for 3,122 settler homes on day of Israel-UAE vote

The approvals took place as the Knesset passed a historical peace deal with the United Arab Emirates, which had required Israel to suspend West Bank annexation.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 21:15
The settlement Kfar Eldad is seen from above. (photo credit: GUSH ETZION REGIONAL COUNCIL)
The settlement Kfar Eldad is seen from above.
(photo credit: GUSH ETZION REGIONAL COUNCIL)
Israel advanced and approved plans for 3,122 settler homes on Thursday, thereby putting a temporary end to claims that a de facto freeze on such activity existed.
The Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria approvals marked the end of a two-day meeting during which 5,288 plans were approved or advanced.
This included plans to enlarge by 962 homes some of the 15 enclaves that, under US President Donald Trump’s Vision for Peace, would be situated within a future Palestinian state.
Plans were advanced for 320 homes in the West Bank settlement of Metzad, also known as Asfarr. This included the authorization of the Pnei Kedem outpost, where 120 of those homes would be situated.
Plans were also advanced for 286 homes in Har Bracha, 157 in Telem and 199 in Yitzhar.
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov immediately called for a cessation of all settlement activity, warning that it harmed peace overtures to the Palestinians.
“Settlement construction is illegal under international law and is one of the major obstacles to peace,” he said.
“This significant number and location of advancements is of great concern to all those who remain committed to advancing Israeli-Palestinian peace,” Mladenov said.
“Such moves undermine the prospect of achieving a viable two-state solution by systematically eroding the possibility of establishing a contiguous and independent Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel,” he said.
“I call on the authorities to immediately cease all settlement-related activities.”
The approvals, which the Left has characterize as de facto annexation, took place as the Knesset passed a historical peace deal with the United Arab Emirates, which had required Israel to suspend West Bank annexation.
But the text of the UAE deal the Knesset debated also gives tacit support to US President Donald Trump’s “Vision for Peace,” which allows for such annexation and for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state.
 
EFRAT COUNCIL head Oded Revivi welcomed the approvals as proof that settlement activity could continue despite the burgeoning Israeli normalization deals with the UAE and Bahrain, as well as others that would be brought forward in the future.
“The annexation might seem far nowadays, but Trump’s peace plan – peace to prosperity – allows us to build and expand,” Revivi said.
Regional Council heads also welcomed the approvals and advancements, which included 1,335 units for the Binyamin region, 1,100 for Gush Etzion and 1,000 for Samaria.
They were granted after an eight-month stretch in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not convene the Higher Planning Council.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said that news of the approvals means that “this is a holiday. Given that sovereignty was not applied, we have to increase the pace of construction until there are one million residents in Samaria.
“Alongside our great happiness, I want to ask the prime minister not to stop here,” Dagan said. “The joy at the large amount of construction is just a drop in the sea. Now that sovereignty was removed from the table, we expect a tenfold strengthening of the settlements and their construction.”
Dagan, along with Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz and Gush Etzion Council head Shlomo Neeman, were still careful to thank Netanyahu.
Neeman added an enthusiastic “Mazal Tov” upon hearing of the authorizations.
The Yesha Council, which had worked hard behind the scenes to ensure that the Higher Planning Council convened, was careful not to include Netanyahu’s name in its statement welcoming the construction.
It also called for a million residents in Judea and Samaria, compared to the some 450,000 who live there now.
The statement also asked that West Bank settlement building not be used as a “bargaining chip” for peace agreements with the Arab world or for any other matters.
In spite of the authorizations, Elhayani told the Knesset Channel Thursday that the time has come for the Likud Party to replace Netanyahu.
At issue for Elhayani was the extent to which the UAE deal called for the suspension of West Bank annexation and gave a nod of approval to the Trump peace plan, which allows for the creation of a Palestinian state.
He said he planned to remain in the Likud Party, but that the time had come for the party to put forward a strong right-wing leader and not someone like Netanyahu, who acted more as if he is a US governor.
 
THE LEFT-WING group Peace Now, which monitors settlement building, said that the number of approvals included some retroactive authorizations, so that the actual amount of plans for totally new homes stood at 4,948. Out of those, 2,260 were advanced and 2,688 were approved.
This year, according to Peace Now, Israel has advanced or approved plans for a total of 9,333 settler homes.
It is the largest number of plan advancements since 2013. That number does not include plans for some 3,196 settler homes that were deposited this year for construction in the controversial E1 area of the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement.
The amount of planning does not match the actual amount of new construction in the field, which is low this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first half of the year, ground was broken for only 474 settler homes.
Peace Now charged that a high proportion of new plans were located outside of the settlement blocs.
“While Israel reels from its second lockdown and economic distress, Netanyahu is promoting construction in isolated settlements that Israel will have to evacuate,” the NGO said.
“Instead of taking advantage of the agreements with the Gulf States and promoting peace with the Palestinians, he is distorting Israel’s priorities and catering to a fringe minority for these settlement unit approvals that will continue to harm future prospects for peace,” it said.
“The move is the first major demonstration of Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s bowing to the ‘Greater Israel’ settlement agenda, which would in reality bring about a permanent undemocratic one-state reality,” Peace Now said.
It warned that Israel has an “end to the concept of a two-state solution and a Palestinian state.”
Netanyahu in return tweeted a new article with a headline that the authorizations favored isolated settlements.


Tags Settlements West Bank settlement construction
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by