The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel and Morocco celebrate one year of normalization in DC

"I believe that the relations between Jews and Muslims at large, could make a significant contribution," said Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 08:35
Ambassador Herzog and Ambassador Joumala, December 10, 2021. (photo credit: SHMULIK ALMANY/ISRAELI EMBASSY IN THE US)
Ambassador Herzog and Ambassador Joumala, December 10, 2021.
(photo credit: SHMULIK ALMANY/ISRAELI EMBASSY IN THE US)
WASHINGTON - Israel and Morocco celebrated one year on Thursday to the signing of the normalization agreement between the countries. The embassies hosted a joint event at the Watergate Hotel, alongside members of Congress, representatives of Jewish organizations, and the State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert. 
“For Israel, and for me personally, this is not just another agreement in a series of Israeli-Arab agreements,” said Israeli Ambassador Mike Herzog. “This new chapter in our special relationship goes much deeper than aligned geopolitical interests.”
“We are natural partners in a highly turbulent region,” Herzog continued. “When we look at the big regional picture, we see a struggle between two opposing camps: There is a camp that seeks advancement, enlightenment, and stability. This camp is geared towards the future and towards providing hope, it focuses on bettering the lives and well-being of people in the region.”
On the other hand, he said, “there stands the radical camp characterized by extreme ideologies who would like to drag our region back to the dark past. This camp thrives on hatred, violence, and so-called ‘resistance’. Israel and Morocco are squarely in the first camp,” said Herzog.
“Together, we can advance our shared vision for a peaceful, thriving, and stable region,” he added. “I strongly believe that the relations between us, as well as the relations between Jews and Muslims at large, could make a significant contribution in this respect.”
Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog at the event celebrating one to to normalization with Morocco, December 9, 2021. (credit: SHMULIK ALMANY/ISRAELI EMBASSY IN THE US)Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog at the event celebrating one to to normalization with Morocco, December 9, 2021. (credit: SHMULIK ALMANY/ISRAELI EMBASSY IN THE US)
Herzog went on to say that Israel sees Morocco as a very important actor in the Middle East and Africa. “Morocco is a voice of reason, moderation, and conciliation. Morocco is an actor that can build bridges across the region and across regions. We in Israel, and I personally, intend to put a lot of effort into deepening and expanding Israeli-Arab and Israeli-Muslim normalization.”
Ambassador of Morocco to the United States Princess Lalla Joumala said that “under the stewardship of his majesty the King Mohammed VI a bold step was taken a year ago, to re-establish diplomatic ties with Israel and open a new chapter in our bilateral relations.”
She said that “this normalization between our two countries was the natural evolution of an already rich, multifaceted and longstanding relationship marked by the deep attachment of the Kingdom to its Moroccan Jewish community.”
“Over the past few months, we have witnessed new bridges and pathways linking the governments, the private sectors and the peoples of Morocco and Israel, bringing our two countries closer together than ever before,” the Ambassador said.
Ambassador of Morocco to the United States Princess Lalla Joumala, December 9, 2021. (credit: SHMULIK ALMANY/ISRAELI EMBASSY IN THE US) Ambassador of Morocco to the United States Princess Lalla Joumala, December 9, 2021. (credit: SHMULIK ALMANY/ISRAELI EMBASSY IN THE US)
She noted that ministerial working groups have been established on issues ranging from diplomacy to science, and that exchange of visits have taken place. “Our Ambassadors in more than 60 capitals are now working closely together including here in Washington DC, at the United Nations or at the African Union,” said Ambassador Joumala.
The Ambassador also noted that during the past year, the Morocco-Israel Business Council and the Morocco-Israel Chamber of Industry and Commerce have been created, and that direct flights have been launched linking our two countries and promising joint ventures are also on the horizon for the benefits of our peoples and the wider region.
“The seeds of peace planted over the past year are already starting to bear their fruits impacting positively the lives of peoples in the region,” she continued. “It is hard not to be filled with optimism for the future when looking at the enthusiasm and the significant impulse the Trilateral Agreement and the Abraham Accords have generated since 2020.”


Tags morocco morocco israel UAE Middle East normalization UAE Israel Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's real Iran deal fear: US disengagement from Middle East - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by