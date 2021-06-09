Israel bans sale of fur to fashion industry, first country to do so

"The fur industry causes the deaths of hundreds of millions of animals worldwide, and inflicts indescribable cruelty and suffering," Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement after signing the amendment.

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel signs an amendment banning the sale of fur to the fashion industry. (Photo credit: Courtesy) "Using the skin and fur of wildlife for the fashion industry is immoral and is certainly unnecessary. Animal fur coats cannot cover the brutal murder industry that makes them. Signing these regulations will make the Israeli fashion market more environmentally friendly and far kinder to animals."

The decision was welcomed by the animal rights NGO Animals Now, who praised it as a "historic milestone" that will "save countless animals from the hell of the fur industry."

In a statement, the NGO added: "We have been fighting for years to ban the sale of furs to the fashion industry, and from the start, 86% of the Israeli public supported this.

"We thank Minister Gamliel and Tal Gilboa, the prime minister's adviser on animal rights, and our partners in the struggle over years, Let The Animals Live and the International Anti-Fur Coalition."

The move to ban fur trade makes Israel the first country in the world to do so, though the US state of California had banned the sale of fur to the fashion industry in 2019.

Back in October, when the plans were first announced by Gamliel, it was made clear that future permits for the fur trade would still be given out, but only in certain cases. These permits are issued by the Nature and Parks Authority, but these new criteria would limit them to being given out only in cases of "scientific research, education, for instruction and religious purposes and tradition."



The latter category has the potential to be particularly contentious due to the role fur plays in the traditions of The latter category has the potential to be particularly contentious due to the role fur plays in the traditions of haredi Jews, who often wear fur hats called shtreimels, though it is possible that they will get an exception.