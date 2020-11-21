The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel holds national forum on accessibility in museums

The forum participants also noted the uncertainty of the pandemic that has hindered their ability to plan ahead.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 21, 2020 06:48
Mirjam Wenzel is the director of the new Jewish Museum of Frankfurt, Aug. 25, 2020 (photo credit: CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA)
Mirjam Wenzel is the director of the new Jewish Museum of Frankfurt, Aug. 25, 2020
(photo credit: CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA)
A national forum on accessibility and inclusiveness in museums was held Wednesday in conjunction with the  Israel Council of Museums (ICOM), Tower of David Museum and American Culture Center from the USA Embassy in Israel in order to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to a press release.
Beth Ziebarth, the Director of Access for the Smithsonian Museums, spoke of how national museums in the United States have been managing COVID-19, and incorporating accessibility as museums attempt to reopen. 
Caroline Smith, a representative of the National Gallery in the United Kingdom, and co-chair of the UK SEND Network also spoke of how to allow families with accessibility an ability to enjoy museums and galleries during the pandemic.
The forum participants also noted the uncertainty of the pandemic that has hindered their ability to plan ahead and organize special events, in addition to the difficulty of communication.  
The goals of the forum were to create a nationwide network for sharing best practices in light of the coronavirus and managing those with special needs and disabilities, providing a platform for professionals and leveraging the topic to decision makers. 
 


