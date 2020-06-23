New online Israeli wine store launched by Israel Innovation Fund

The Israel Innovation Fund (TIIF) launched a new project this week with the establishment of a new Israeli online wine store, called IsraWines.

To kickoff IsraWines, TIIF launched the #MyLchaim social media campaign which encourages participants to purchase Israeli wine from IsraWines and post a photo with it before Shabbat or during Kiddush, along with the hashtag #MyLchaim. TIIF said the aim is to create a community of Jews around the world.

TIIF started pivoting it’s Wine on the Vine program - that allows people to virtually plant grapevines in top Israeli wineries – with the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

The online shop features a variety of wines from WOTV’s partner wineries, from the best summer rosés to steak dinner reds. Although the website was in the works prior to COVID-19, TIIF chose to use this time to its advantage and focus on producing a powerful online presence and platform in which Jews from around the world can purchase Israeli wines without having to leave home.

In addition, TIIF expanded its social media presence through a series of webinars on its Facebook page. Each webinar airs weekly and features a prominent Zionist thinker. Most notably, Annika Rothstein discussed what it means to be a Jew in her webinar, “A conversation about Jewish Identity & Survival”. Einat Wilf also presented, sharing her thoughts on an independent state in a webinar titled, “Is the War of Independence Really Over?”.