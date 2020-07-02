The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel obtains observer status on European AI committee

"Israel joins Canada, the US, Japan, Mexico and the Vatican, who are already serve as observers on the committee."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 2, 2020 11:44
Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, speaks on artificial intelligence during a keynote address at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS)
Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, speaks on artificial intelligence during a keynote address at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS)
The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe granted Israel an observer status on the Ad hoc Committee on Artificial Intelligence (CAHAI) on Wednesday, the council said in a statement.

"Our delegation is proud to announce that Israel obtains the observer status to the Ad hoc Committee on Artificial Intelligence (CAHAI)," the Israeli delegation to the Council of Europe said in a tweet.

"[We] would like to express our thanks to [Secretary-General Marija Pejčinović Burić] and member states for their support."

Israel will now "fully contribute to the work of the CAHAI. Its participation expands the reach of the CAHAI," according to the committee.

"Israel obtained yesterday, on July 1, an observer status on the European Council's artificial intelligence committee, and will now be able to contribute to the committee's important using Israeli knowledge and expertise," the Foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Israel joins Canada, the US, Japan, Mexico and the Vatican, who are already serve as observers on the committee."

The CAHAI is "currently examining the feasibility of a legal framework for the development, design and application of artificial intelligence, based on the Council of Europe standards on human rights, democracy and the rule of law," the committee said.


Tags Israel European Union Artificial intelligence
