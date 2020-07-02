Israel obtains observer status on European AI committee

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe granted Israel an observer status on the Ad hoc Committee on Artificial Intelligence (CAHAI) on Wednesday, the council said in a statement.





"Our delegation is proud to announce that Israel obtains the observer status to the Ad hoc Committee on Artificial Intelligence (CAHAI)," the Israeli delegation to the Council of Europe said in a tweet.





"[We] would like to express our thanks to [Secretary-General Marija Pejčinović Burić] and member states for their support."





Israel will now "fully contribute to the work of the CAHAI. Its participation expands the reach of the CAHAI," according to the committee.





"Israel obtained yesterday, on July 1, an observer status on the European Council's artificial intelligence committee, and will now be able to contribute to the committee's important using Israeli knowledge and expertise," the Foreign ministry said in a statement.





"Israel joins Canada, the US, Japan, Mexico and the Vatican, who are already serve as observers on the committee."



