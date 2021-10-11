Israel participates in AUSA 2021

After a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Israel’s Defense Ministry is presenting a series of defense industries at the country’s national pavilion at the AUSA Exhibition in Washington

The International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) of the Defense Ministry inaugurated the pavilion on Monday which will see 18 Israeli defense companies and startups showcase their platforms.

Companies at AUSA include ADL TRAINING SOLUTIONS, AERODAN SYSTEMS, AERO SOL, COPTERPIX, CYBERTOKA, Hagor, Magam, Nir Or, MS TECH, PHYSICAL LOGIC, REDLER TECHNOLOGIES, Reshef Technologies, Robotican, RP, OPTICAL LAB, RT, SPEAR UAV, TACTICAL ROBOTICS and Tomer. Rafael, IAI and Elbit Systems.

"We are thrilled to resume our participation in defense exhibitions around the world, following the Covid pandemic,” said SIBAT head Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas. “Both large Israeli industries and startups will exhibition their exceptional solutions and cutting-edge technologies. The Ministry of Defense is already working with the new U.S. administration to promote technological collaboration with American industries, and we intend to use this exhibition as an opportunity to further advance additional projects."

At AUSA Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems unveiled a newly enhanced SAMSON 30mm Integrated Remote Weapons System (RWS) for light vehicles.

Rafael's SPIKE SR missile. (credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED SYSTEMS)

The upgraded RWS is designed to meet the threats of the modern battlefield and is equipped with hostile fire detection capabilities and the ability to rapidly and effectively return fire via a fast, accurate slew-to-cue mechanism.

It also includes a unified user interface for all subsystems, an inherent hatch for close situational awareness, and under-armor ammunition loading that increases lethality. With a comprehensive brain that allows every component to work simultaneously, these capabilities enable the SAMSON to turn the light vehicle into powerful assets.

The RWS can also be integrated with the Fire Weaver networked attack system which connects all forces and platforms in real-time, allowing for instant and precision responses to threats.

A key element of SAMSON’s lethality is the integration of the SPIKE LR 1&2 multi-purpose guided missiles and the integration of the TROPHY active protection system (APS), which allows it to provide unparalleled maneuverability, lethality and survivability.

The SAMSON RWS is a sibling of Rafael’s MCWS, which was a key element of Oshkosh Defense’s winning proposal to up-gun the US Army’s STRYKERs.

SIBAT will also be participating in two additional exhibitions this month in the Czech Republic and South Korea.

The company’s Samson 30 is already deployed in over 25 countries, including NATO armies.