Israel Police chief, Knesset committee head talk public security issues

Among the issues discussed by the police and Knesset were the handling of crime in the Arab sector as well as strengthening the public's trust in the police.

By TAL SPUNGIN  
AUGUST 30, 2021 20:40
A protest against the rising crime and violence in the Arab sector in Israel, Jaffa, Saturday, February 6, 2021. (photo credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
(photo credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
Israel Police Chief Insp.-Gen. Kobi Shabtai met with the Knesset's Public Security Committee head MK Merav Ben Ari in the police chief's office in Jerusalem on Monday to discuss several security issues and concerns.
Among the issues discussed were the handling of crime in the Arab sector as well as strengthening the public's trust in the police.
Over 70 Israeli Arabs have been killed in crime-related incidents since the beginning of the year, including prominent New Hope member Ismail Saher on August 15.
"I welcome every meeting and cooperation with the purpose of strengthening the police for the safety of all Israeli citizens," said Shabtai. 
"The police face many challenges and we will find a way to face them along with official bodies, such as the Public Security Committee," Shabtai concluded.
"Insp.-Gen. Shabtai and I found we see eye-to-eye on many issues and I am convinced our cooperation will produce results," said MK Ben Ari.
"Many public security challenges lie ahead of us," Ben Ari stated. "Crime in the Arab sector, violence in mixed cities, use of advanced technology and more can all be worked on for the safety of Israeli citizens," Ben Ari added.
Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich and Commander of the Israeli border police Kobi Shabtai visit at an Israeli border police base near Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich and Commander of the Israeli border police Kobi Shabtai visit at an Israeli border police base near Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Earlier in August, the Knesset's Public Security Committee was split from the broader Internal Affairs and Environment Committee, which was headed by MK Saeed Alharomi, who died from a heart attack last week.


