Ra'am MK Saeed Alharomi dead at 49

Ra'am MK Saeed Alharomi has died at 49-years-old after suffering from a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Alharomi was rushed to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba where the medical staff had to determine his death.

The Negev-born Bedouin lived in Segev Shalom, a small Bedouin village south of Beersheba.

"He was a young, energetic and intelligent politician," Ra'am head Mansour Abbas said of Alharomi. "He always believed in his way as a member of the community of Negev Arabs. This is a huge loss," Abbas added.

Ra'am released a statement, saying "may God have mercy on Saeed and guide him in peace. We extend our condolences to Saeed's family and the people of the Negev."

"Alharomi dedicated his life to serve the Arab sector and solve the burning issues of his community," the statement added.

The Ra'am MK served as head of the Knesset's Interior and Environmental Protection Committee. He previously served as secretary-general of the Islamic Movement in Israel as well as the Segev Shalom Regional Council head, where he lived.

This is a developing story.