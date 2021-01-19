The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel starts vaccinating 40-year-olds, aims at 250,000 shots per day

As of Tuesday, 2.2 million Israelis have been inoculated, including 422,000 people who have had both doses.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 19, 2021 17:02
A healthcare worker prepares a vaccine at a facility operated by the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Rabin Square, Dec. 31, 2020. (photo credit: MIRIAM ASTER/FLASH90)
A healthcare worker prepares a vaccine at a facility operated by the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Rabin Square, Dec. 31, 2020.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ASTER/FLASH90)
Israelis over the age of 40 are now eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, adding that it plans to expand the campaign to inoculate 250,000 people a day.
On Monday, the country hit a record, vaccinating 186,000 people over the course of 24 hours. Some 114,000 people were given a second dose and another 72,000 a first dose.
In total, 2.2 million Israelis have been inoculated - or 25% of the population - including 422,000 people who have had both doses – about 5%.
Israel started its vaccination campaign on December 17. For the first few weeks, priority was given to medical staff, patients with pre-existing conditions and people over the age of 60, but the Health Ministry has progressively expanded its criteria to include teachers and younger people.
In the past month, the country has established itself as a vaccination powerhouse. The government persuaded pharmaceutical company Pfizer, in exchange for medical data, to drastically increase the supply of coronavirus vaccine doses compared to what they had originally agreed upon.
According to what was reported by Israeli media last week, the company is set to provide between 400,000 and 700,000 doses every week.
Israel currently leads the world in terms of vaccination per capita.
In spite of the success of the vaccination campaign, the country is experiencing an unprecedented surge of the cases, with Monday registering the worst tally ever: over 10,000 new people found positive to the virus in a single day. Some 1,114 are currently in serious conditions, while the death toll stands at 4,049, with over 40 people who died from the virus in 24 hours.
Preliminary studies are offering comforting results about the effectiveness of the vaccine: people who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine had a six- to 12-fold increase in the amount of antibodies produced to defend against the novel coronavirus, Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer reported Monday.
However, according to experts, it is going to take some time before this results in a significant curb of the morbidity, also due to the highly contagious new variants of the virus.
“Only when we are over 80% of adults inoculate the vaccine will suppress the outbreak,” said Weizmann Institute’s Prof. Eli Waxman. “It is helping us to reduce the mortality rate and eventually will help us to control the disease.”
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Gallant is right

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by