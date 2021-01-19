Israel starts vaccinating 40-year-olds, aims at 250,000 shots per day

Israelis over the age of 40 are now eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, adding that it plans to expand the campaign to inoculate 250,000 people a day.On Monday, the country hit a record, vaccinating 186,000 people over the course of 24 hours. Some 114,000 people were given a second dose and another 72,000 a first dose. In total, 2.2 million Israelis have been inoculated - or 25% of the population - including 422,000 people who have had both doses – about 5%.Israel started its vaccination campaign on December 17. For the first few weeks, priority was given to medical staff, patients with pre-existing conditions and people over the age of 60, but the Health Ministry has progressively expanded its criteria to include teachers and younger people.In the past month, the country has established itself as a vaccination powerhouse. The government persuaded pharmaceutical company Pfizer, in exchange for medical data, to drastically increase the supply of coronavirus vaccine doses compared to what they had originally agreed upon.According to what was reported by Israeli media last week, the company is set to provide between 400,000 and 700,000 doses every week.Israel currently leads the world in terms of vaccination per capita.
In spite of the success of the vaccination campaign, the country is experiencing an unprecedented surge of the cases, with Monday registering the worst tally ever: over 10,000 new people found positive to the virus in a single day. Some 1,114 are currently in serious conditions, while the death toll stands at 4,049, with over 40 people who died from the virus in 24 hours.Preliminary studies are offering comforting results about the effectiveness of the vaccine: people who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine had a six- to 12-fold increase in the amount of antibodies produced to defend against the novel coronavirus, Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer reported Monday.However, according to experts, it is going to take some time before this results in a significant curb of the morbidity, also due to the highly contagious new variants of the virus."Only when we are over 80% of adults inoculate the vaccine will suppress the outbreak," said Weizmann Institute's Prof. Eli Waxman. "It is helping us to reduce the mortality rate and eventually will help us to control the disease."Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.