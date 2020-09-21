Israel surpasses US in coronavirus patients per capita

Israel has surpassed the US in coronavirus patients per capita on Monday, according to N12. There are 20,562 per one million people infected with coronavirus in Israel today, compared to 20,475 per one million people in the US. “Israel has been one of the leading countries in the world in infected people per capital for a while,” said Prof. Ronit Calderon-Margalit from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem School of Public Health.Calderon-Margalit went on to explain that Israel is seeing an increase in infections that cannot be explained by more testing. “The rate of those who test positive is approximately 11% and that is high in relation to the rest of the world,” she said. Israel is also above the global average for coronavirus deaths per capita. The national average is 124 deaths per million and Israel has 137 death per million, according to N12. There has been an increase in infections in many Western European countries, at the same time as school systems opened.Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate put out a report Monday morning stating that since early September, the rate of the spread of coronavirus is increasing by 5% daily. The report goes on to say that it is “too early to determine the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The decision to call for a lockdown was influenced by Israel’s rapid increase in infection. Israel led the global infection rate per capita with 199.3 new cases per million in early September, according to i24 News.