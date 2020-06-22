The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel vows to defend interests in Aphrodite-Yishai gas field dispute

Cyprus recently sent Israel a proposal on how to jointly develop the Aphrodite-Yishai gas field, about 10% of which is in Israel’s exclusive economic zone, and the rest of which belongs to Cyprus.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 22, 2020 13:50
East-Med gas deal signed by Cyprus, Greece and Israel, January 2020 (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
East-Med gas deal signed by Cyprus, Greece and Israel, January 2020
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Israel will insist on its rights to part of the Aphrodite-Yishai gas field in the Mediterranean as a matter of principle, an Israeli diplomatic source said on Monday, the day before Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides was set to pay a snap visit to Israel.
Developing Aphrodite-Yishai is a matter of preserving Israel’s maritime borders, though it is not an urgent matter for Israel economically, the source explained.
Cyprus recently sent Israel a proposal on how to jointly develop the Aphrodite-Yishai gas field, about 10% of which is in Israel’s exclusive economic zone, and the rest of which belongs to Cyprus.
The topic, among other energy-related matters, is expected to come up during Christodoulides’ visit, though no decision or even headway on the matter is expected to be made, because that would have to go through the Energy Ministry, the diplomatic source said.
The Energy Ministry estimates the Israeli part of Aphrodite-Yishai has 10-12 billion cubic meters of natural gas, much less than the Leviathan gas field, which has an estimated 605 bcm. A study by economist Dr. Yehoshua Hoffer for Israel Opportunity and AGR/Nammax, which the license to operate the field, found it could net Israel’s government about NIS 5 billion in royalties and taxes.
Israel and Cyprus have been involved in a years-long dispute over the development of the gas field in the Mediterranean, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying in 2018 that Israel may go to arbitration to work it out.
In the meantime, the holding companies for the Cyprus part of the reservoir, signed a 25-year development and export agreement with Nicosia. Any pumping on the Cyprus side will impact the Israeli side, because they are all one gas field, so Israel has taken issue with these agreements moving forward.
Christodoulides is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday morning via helicopter to Ben-Gurion Airport, which has a special coronavirus green zone for the purpose of allowing such diplomatic visits. Ashkenazi plans to meet him in the airport.
The visit is in lieu of one by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades with several ministers, which was canceled because of an increase in coronavirus cases in Israel in recent weeks. Anastasiades is in a high-risk category because of his age and because he recently underwent surgery.
Cyprus’ foreign minister sought to meet with new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi despite the cancelation of the larger delegation.
Ashkenazi is expected to ask Christodoulides to defend Israel more vocally in the EU.
Cyprus has not yet publicly expressed a position on the possibility that Israel may extend its civil law to parts of the West Bank, but is thought to oppose it. Askhenazi will likely ask Christodoulides to vote against any proposed EU sanctions on Israel and to call to moderate the wording of critical statements.
Christodoulides is expected to bring up issues that Cyprus has had with Turkey, including their continued occupation of Northern Cyprus and their encroachment into Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean Sea.


Tags Israel cyprus gas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by