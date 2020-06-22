Israel vows to defend interests in Aphrodite-Yishai gas field dispute

Israel will insist on its rights to part of the Aphrodite-Yishai gas field in the Mediterranean as a matter of principle, an Israeli diplomatic source said on Monday, the day before Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides was set to pay a snap visit to Israel.Developing Aphrodite-Yishai is a matter of preserving Israel’s maritime borders, though it is not an urgent matter for Israel economically, the source explained. gas field in the Mediterranean, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying in 2018 that Israel may go to arbitration to work it out.In the meantime, the holding companies for the Cyprus part of the reservoir, signed a 25-year development and export agreement with Nicosia. Any pumping on the Cyprus side will impact the Israeli side, because they are all one gas field, so Israel has taken issue with these agreements moving forward.Christodoulides is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday morning via helicopter to Ben-Gurion Airport, which has a special coronavirus green zone for the purpose of allowing such diplomatic visits. Ashkenazi plans to meet him in the airport.The visit is in lieu of one by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades with several ministers, which was canceled because of an increase in coronavirus cases in Israel in recent weeks. Anastasiades is in a high-risk category because of his age and because he recently underwent surgery.Cyprus’ foreign minister sought to meet with new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi despite the cancelation of the larger delegation.Ashkenazi is expected to ask Christodoulides to defend Israel more vocally in the EU.Cyprus has not yet publicly expressed a position on the possibility that Israel may extend its civil law to parts of the West Bank, but is thought to oppose it. Askhenazi will likely ask Christodoulides to vote against any proposed EU sanctions on Israel and to call to moderate the wording of critical statements.Christodoulides is expected to bring up issues that Cyprus has had with Turkey, including their continued occupation of Northern Cyprus and their encroachment into Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean Sea.Cyprus recently sent Israel a proposal on how to jointly develop the Aphrodite-Yishai gas field, about 10% of which is in Israel’s exclusive economic zone, and the rest of which belongs to Cyprus.The topic, among other energy-related matters, is expected to come up during Christodoulides’ visit, though no decision or even headway on the matter is expected to be made, because that would have to go through the Energy Ministry, the diplomatic source said.The Energy Ministry estimates the Israeli part of Aphrodite-Yishai has 10-12 billion cubic meters of natural gas, much less than the Leviathan gas field, which has an estimated 605 bcm. A study by economist Dr. Yehoshua Hoffer for Israel Opportunity and AGR/Nammax, which the license to operate the field, found it could net Israel’s government about NIS 5 billion in royalties and taxes.Israel and Cyprus have been involved in a years-long dispute over the development of the