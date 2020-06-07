Israeli airline flight attendant leaks personal information of passengers

The personal information of numerous passengers on an Israeli airline was leaked by a senior flight attendant on flights abroad, Israel's N12 News reported, citing the Israeli Privacy Protection Authority.The flight attendant would pass the personal details of passengers to a businessman in the aviation field, allowing the businessman to enter the company's internal database to gain such information by giving him the flight attendant's sign-in details. When security was tightened, the flight attendant would simply update the businessman. The database included key personal details, such as medical history, VIP customer information and frequent flyer information which the businessman was given access to for years.The airline first reported the incident to the Privacy Protection Authority, which in turn reported that the investigation was passed onto the Cyber Department of the State Attorney's Office, according to N12. There, it will be reviewed and consequences will be chosen.The report did not disclose which Israeli airline had the leak.