'Israeli apartheid' protest tent set up in Tel Aviv

A protest tent was set up on Wednesday at Sarona Market in Tel Aviv, calling on the Israeli public to "face the realities of the occupation."

The tent was set up on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m and will remain standing on the streets of Tel Aviv until Friday at 4:00 p.m.

The protest's goal is to "rattle indifferent Israelis who prefer to look the other way and bury their head in the sand in the face of the horrors that occur daily in the occupied Palestinian territories."

The protest was set up by Israeli citizens demanding other citizens to "look the occupation in the eye."

The protest organizers claimed Israeli settlers and IDF soldiers abuse Palestinians in order to remove them from their land, calling on Israelis to support and protect oppressed Palestinians.

People stand near a Palestinian flag painted on the ground at the Monument to the Revolution during a pro-Palestine demonstration, amid the escalating flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Mexico City, Mexico May 15, 2021. (credit: HENRY ROMERO / REUTERS)

More and more Diaspora Jews and Israelis are turning on Israel. A recent poll of the US Jewish community showed 25% said they think Israel is an apartheid state.