Ben-Gvir, Cassif exchange harsh insults at Knesset 'apartheid convention'

Cassif: "You piece of sh*t, fascist" * Ben-Gvir: "Terrorist"

By BEN BARUCH  
JUNE 22, 2021 13:30
Otzman Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir at the "After 54 Years: Between Occupation and Apartheid" conference at the Knesset hosted by Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman and Meretz MK Mossi Raz, June 22, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Otzman Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir at the "After 54 Years: Between Occupation and Apartheid" conference at the Knesset hosted by Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman and Meretz MK Mossi Raz, June 22, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was cursed at during Joint List MK Aida Touma-Suleiman’s "After 54 Years: Between Occupation and Apartheid" convention at the Knesset on Tuesday.
The convention received a flurry of backlash from Yamina MK Amichai Chikli and other MKs.
Ben-Gvir infiltrated the meeting and tried to speak about Arabs who threw Molotov cocktails at a Jewish home and tried to burn it. Joint List MK Ofer Cassif shouted him down.  
“You piece of sh*t, fascist,” he said. Ben-Gvir called him a “terrorist" in response. 
The meeting is ongoing and will feature speakers from Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem, and other organizations who have referred to Israel as “apartheid.”
One of the speakers is Omar Shakir, a BDS activist who will join the meeting over Zoom since he has been barred from entering the country due to his anti-Israel activism.
“Members of Knesset are legitimizing this hatred under the façade of human rights by giving a platform to Omar Shakir,” NGO Monitor president Gerald Steinberg said in a statement.
This is a developing story.


