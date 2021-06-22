Ben-Gvir, Cassif exchange harsh insults at Knesset 'apartheid convention'





נדון יחד עם ארגוני חברה אזרחית ופוליטיקאים על עתיד המאבק.https://t.co/4By8nYrAif pic.twitter.com/lEqVgvwLn6 אחרי 54 שנים מה שהתחיל ככיבוש אולי חצה כבר את הרף למשטר אפרטהייד.בשבוע הבא בכנסת נשאל את השאלות הקשות ואולי נספק גם תשובות.נדון יחד עם ארגוני חברה אזרחית ופוליטיקאים על עתיד המאבק. @mossi_raz June 17, 2021

The convention received a flurry of backlash from Yamina MK Amichai Chikli and other MKs.

Ben-Gvir infiltrated the meeting and tried to speak about Arabs who threw Molotov cocktails at a Jewish home and tried to burn it. Joint List MK Ofer Cassif shouted him down.

“You piece of sh*t, fascist,” he said. Ben-Gvir called him a “terrorist" in response.

The meeting is ongoing and will feature speakers from Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem, and other organizations who have referred to Israel as “ apartheid .”

One of the speakers is Omar Shakir, a BDS activist who will join the meeting over Zoom since he has been barred from entering the country due to his anti-Israel activism.

“Members of Knesset are legitimizing this hatred under the façade of human rights by giving a platform to Omar Shakir,” NGO Monitor president Gerald Steinberg said in a statement.

This is a developing story.