The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Why have some young US Jews turned against Israel?

JPost One-on-One Zoomcast, Episode 27: Jeremy Sharon with Shmuel Rosner,fellow at The Jewish People Policy Institute and expert on Diaspora Jewry.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 22, 2021 19:41
JPost one-on-one Zoomcast: The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) fellow Shmuel Rosner.
A recent poll of the US Jewish community produced some startling results about the level of attachment, or lack thereof to the State of Israel for a substantial segment of American Jews, particularly young Jews. 
According to the poll, conducted by the Jewish Electorate Institute, a liberal-leaning organization, on a sample of 800 American Jews, 25% said they think Israel is an apartheid state, including 38% of under 40s. 
Additionally, 22% said they believe Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians, with 33% of them under 40, while 9% –20% of them being under 40 – said they don't think that  Israel has the right to exist. 
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post’s Zoomcast series, Shmuel Rosner, an expert in Diaspora Jewry and a fellow at The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), said that main reason that these Jews have become distanced from the Jewish state is that that they have become distanced from Judaism. 
“The fact is that those who are not associated with a Jewish denomination or whose tendency is to be distanced from Judaism are also distanced from Israel,” says Rosner. 
The analyst opines that some of these people might be permanently lost as a demographic who could support or feel any affinity to the Jewish state, but argued that the most important to address is the foundational problem of a lack of connection to Jewish life. 
“The work that needs to be done is making younger Jews attached to Judaism. If Jews in the US keep their affiliation with the Jewish community at large, I’m talking about living an actively Jewish life, then I’m not that worried about their attachment to Israel, this will come as part of the package," he said. 


Tags Israel American Jewry apartheid survey JPost One-on-One Zoomcast
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by