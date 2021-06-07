Gaza border businesses open pop-up stands at Tel Aviv's Sarona Market

Exactly two weeks after the Guardian of the Walls ceasefire was declared, dozens of businesses from the Gaza Strip periphery and elsewhere in the South made their way to Tel Aviv’s Sarona Market on Friday. They called on Israelis to support those who were hit hardest by the latest round of fighting.Tens of thousands of people reportedly showed up at the market to show their support, including the current chairman of the Small and Medium Business Aid and Advancement Subcommittee, MK Keren Barak (Likud). Among the dozens of businesses to open stands at Friday’s fair were local eateries, produce farmers, boutique breweries and various local artists and designers.One such business is Pirchei Shalom (Flowers of Peace), which is owned by Bar, Smadar and Haim, a family of growers from Ohad, an agricultural community located some 8.5 km. from the Gaza Strip.The family’s farm was hit with a rocket from Gaza, which led to the deaths of two Thai workers and wounded eight others. Prior to the operation, the family was negatively impacted over the past year by the pause of flower exports to the Netherlands due to the COVID-19 crisis.The fair was organized and hosted by Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler, Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David, Sarona Market CEO Itai Eldar and Histadrut Independent Forum chairman Rami Beja.
