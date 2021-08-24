The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli Arab shot dead en-route to mourn murdered niece

The man has yet to be named, but he has been identified as the uncle of Lorin Musrati, who had been murdered in Ramle over the weekend.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 24, 2021 20:58
Murder scene in Rama where Education Ministry adviser Sahar Ismael was shot dead on Sunday, August 15, 2021. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)
Murder scene in Rama where Education Ministry adviser Sahar Ismael was shot dead on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)
A 49-year-old man was shot, leaving him in moderate condition in Haifa on Tuesday evening, Israel Police Spokesperson Unit reported.
The man has yet to be named, but he has been identified as the uncle of Lorin Musrati, who was murdered in Ramle over the weekend, N12 reported.
According to the police, the man, who is hospitalized at Rambam Health Care Campus, was going to a mourner's tent when he was shot with a submachine gun.
It is unclear who murdered Musrati, but the culprit was identified as a 37-year-old resident of Ramle.
However, this is only the latest incident to befall Musrati's family.
Six years ago, Musrati's former husband, Ramadan Musrati, was murdered along with his father in the same place Lorin would later be murdered, N12 reported.
A protest against the rising crime and violence in the Arab sector in Israel, Jaffa, Saturday, February 6, 2021. (credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)A protest against the rising crime and violence in the Arab sector in Israel, Jaffa, Saturday, February 6, 2021. (credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
These murders are merely the latest instance of violence plaguing Israel's Arab sector, which has seen surges of violent crime and death throughout the years.
According to a report published by the Abraham Initiatives, a shared society organization that works to enact equal and positive Jewish-Arab relations in Israel, 71 Arab citizens were killed in 2018, and 89 were killed the following year. A separate, unaffiliated report, released toward the end of 2020, reported a new high of 113 crime-related deaths in the Arab sector that year.
Despite the fact that Arabs make up only 21% of the population, over 50% of violent crimes in Israel directly affect Arab citizens, the Abraham Initiatives found. It attributes the disproportionate statistic in part to “a history of under-policing and tense relations with the Israeli police.”
Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.


