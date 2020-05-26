Israeli company to build Sorek 2, avoiding US-China controversy

Israeli company IDE Technologies will construct the world's largest desalination plant in Israel, the government announced on Tuesday, preventing another undesirable showdown with the Trump administration over Chinese participation in major infrastructure projects.Three groups bid to build Sorek 2, a private-public partnership (PPP) which will be the world’s largest desalination plant when completed in 2023. Among them, Israeli Hutchinson Company, an affiliate of the Chinese Hutchinson Company based in Hong Kong. The United States reportedly sent a warning to Israel regarding Hutchinson's possible involvement in the construction of the desalination plant, which will be in Kibbutz Palmachim and cost more than NIS 5 billion.Kadima-headquartered IDE Technologies partnered with Bank Leumi to submit the winning PPP bid, promising desalinated water at the cost of approximately NIS 1.45 per cubic meter (cu.m.) - some 65 agorot cheaper than all desalination solutions today.The reduced cost is expected to save households a total of NIS 3.3 billion during the lifetime of the plant, which is expected to produce 200 million cubic meters of potable water per year, increasing the country’s annual desalinated water production by 35% to 785 million cu.m. – approximately 85% of Israel’s household and municipal water needs.