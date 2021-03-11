The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli COVID mask could eliminate acne, new study shows

More than 50% of people who wore masks experienced a face mask-related adverse skin reaction.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 11, 2021 17:43
A model with the Sonovia COVID-19 mask (photo credit: SONOVIA LTD.)
A model with the Sonovia COVID-19 mask
(photo credit: SONOVIA LTD.)
Israel’s famous Sonovia SonoMask has now been found to have another benefit: eliminating more than 99% of acne-causing bacteria.
Sonovia recently received these test results from an FDA-accredited facility in Israel, Hylabs.
 “The test showed tremendous activity of the treated fabric against C. acne in anaerobic conditions,” said Prof. Amos Adler, director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. 
He explained that one of the potential problems of masking for extended periods might be the exacerbation of acne. 
A report published last year in the Journal of Primary Care and Community Health showed that more than 50% of people who wore masks experienced a face mask-related adverse skin reaction, of which acne was the most prevalent. 
It has become such a challenge that people now use the phrase “maskne” to describe it. Maskne includes pimples, redness, bumpiness and other irritations. 
“We were hearing complaints from a lot of customers, younger people, but even people over the age of 40 who all of sudden got acne,” said Liat Goldhammer-Steinberg, Sonovia’s chief technology officer. 
The Hylabs report specifically showed that the mask was 99.9999999% effective at eliminating acne-causing bacteria, which Adler said means that “the treated fabric might be beneficial in preventing the exacerbation.”
The report came around the same time as a second set of laboratory results that confirmed what Sonovia already knew: the SonoMask is 99% effective at neutralizing COVID-19 particles. The study however also showed that it was equally as effective at neutralizing influenza virus (H1N1) particles. 
VisMederi Textyle, part of the family of VisMederi Laboratories in Tuscany, found that SonoMasks are 99.97% effective  in protecting against coronavirus. 
Although the company has already undergone testing in China and follows all of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Goldhammer-Steinberg said this new European accreditation is “very rare and difficult to receive” and the company is immensely proud.
In light of the latest results, Sonovia has started working on a new line of products  that will be released in the coming months. These could include bed linens and some therapeutic pillowcases, Goldhammer-Steinberg said.
Sonovia developed an almost-permanent, ultrasonic, fabric-finishing technology for mechanical impregnation of zinc oxide nanoparticles into textiles. The company sped up efforts to manufacture masks using its anti-pathogen fabric at the start of the coronavirus crisis in Israel to help frontliners stay protected. 
The technology is based on a lab-scale sonochemical process that was developed at Bar-Ilan University.
Until the pandemic, it had not produced a single product. Its first tens of thousands of masks were donated to Israeli hospitals and medical professionals.
Since then, the company has sold more than 300,000 masks in over 100 countries. 


Tags health innovation COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a lot of children. Is this a problem and what should we do?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by