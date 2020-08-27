The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli cycling team to use Israeli tech through 2020 Tour amid COVID-19

Back in May, SonoMasks earned the US Food and Drug Administration's seal of approval, during one of the peak months of the coronavirus spread.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 27, 2020 06:13
ISN SonoMasks (photo credit: NOA ARNON)
ISN SonoMasks
(photo credit: NOA ARNON)
Israel Start-Up Nation, the Israeli professional cycling team, will be employing the use of the SonoMask - an innovative Israeli-made protective mask - throughout the 21 stages of the Tour de France taking place over the course of the next few weeks.
Israeli start-up, Sonovia developed an almost-permanent, ultrasonic, fabric-finishing technology for mechanical impregnation of zinc oxide nanoparticles into textiles. Other tests showed that it has a 99.8877% viricidal effect, meaning the fabric works to deactivate viruses so that they cannot enter host cells, after an exposure time of 24 hours.
Back in May, SonoMasks earned the US Food and Drug Administration's seal of approval, during one of the peak months of the coronavirus spread. The company launched commercial sales around the same time, as well.
“Our team will be wearing special COVID resistant Sonovia SonoMasks, developed by Israeli technology. This sponsorship is part of the collaboration ISN has with Start-Up Nation Central, which helps bring cutting edge Israeli products to the marketplace. Our lives are enhanced by world-leading Israeli innovation and exhibiting new 'made in Israel’ technologies is part of ISN’s mission,” said team owner Sylvan Adams.
“It only seems appropriate that we use these masks from a start-up company that is associated with our title sponsor. And of course, it is the best available – we expect nothing less!” said Guy Niv, who will be the first Israeli to ever compete in the French grand tour come race day.
The Israeli team will also makes its debut on the Tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. Given the circumstances, the team decided to turn towards using Israeli innovation to help the team adhere to the officials cycling body's health protocols more efficiently.
Dr. Jason Migdal, Research and Development Scientist at Sonovia Ltd., who helped coordinate the cooperation, said that "due to the new mandatory restrictions in place for this year's cycling event, including spot-testing of participants and team disqualifications if any member tests positive for COVID-19, we recommended the use of our advanced SonoMask. Its innate anti-viral technology will keep the Israel team protected and in the game, and our masks' superior breathability and odor control will give the cyclists a welcome competitive edge on the path to success."
“We are glad to support this impressive team and will be eagerly following them in the Tour de France -- good luck to all of them from us here at Sonovia!”

Zachary Keyser and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


