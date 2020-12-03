Israeli lawyer arrested for smuggling erectile dysfunction gel

Shlomo Ben-Haim, an Israeli lawyer and resident of Givat Shmuel, was arrested Monday on suspicion of smuggling Kamagra gel, which is used for erectile dysfunction, a substance dangerous to the wider public, according to an Israel Tax Authority press release.

Ben-Haim attempted to smuggle the gel in a container used to import flip-flops, until he was stopped by airport authorities, where he made a false customs declaration and evaded taxes. The estimated value of the gel was put at NIS 8 million.

Following Ben-Haim's arrest on Monday, the Magistrate's Court in Rishon Lezion extended his detention until Wednesday. The investigation of Ben-Haim was carried out as a joint operation including the Tel Aviv Customs and VAT Investigations Department and the Ashdod Central and Customs Office.

The Health Ministry defines Kamagra as a dangerous drug for public health.

