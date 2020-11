IDF lookouts noticed a drug smuggling attempt involving Egyptians and an Israeli vehicle along the border and alerted Border Police. As police arrived in the area, the suspects escaped from the scene, leaving behind a number of bags carrying dozens of kilograms of marijuana.

After conducting searches, police found a suspicious jeep traveling at a high speed without lights and, after a car chase and foot chase, a suspect in his 20s was arrested.

