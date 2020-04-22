Israeli man escapes coronavirus lockdown, sexually assaults minor

A 32-year-old resident of Rahat, a city in southern Israel, was indicted on Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault of a young women in Beersheba. The man already violated the Health Ministry's coronavirus-related orders and police issued him a ticket for being outside his home.
The man, Imad El-Naami, allegedly broke into the apartment in Beersheba with the intention of committing a crime. The apartment was owned by the father of the teenage girl, who was sleeping in it. When El-Naami discovered the sleeping girl he allegedly forced himself on her despite her offering to give him money if he left.He also allegedly hit her in the face with a chair, but left when a neighbor arrived. The young woman filed a complaint with the police and was taken to Soroka Medical Center.
The District Attorney filed to have El-Naami kept in custody during his trial. His criminal record includes assaulting police officers, drugs and violent crimes for which he served time in prison.