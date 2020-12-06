The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli musician Amir Benayoun sings with terror victims, families

Benayoun and his daughter volunteered for the project, and helped produce the video.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 03:50
Israeli singer Amir Benayoun (photo credit: OHAD ROMANO / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Israeli singer Amir Benayoun
(photo credit: OHAD ROMANO / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Terror victim support organization OneFamily helped renowned Israeli musician Amir Benayoun and his child protege daughter Naomi make a remake of the video of his 2015 hit "Sufa," and invited bereaved families and injured victims to take part.
The video, which was launched ahead of OneFamily's new global crowdfunding campaign on December 6, 2020, is dedicated to the victims of terrorism in Israel, many of whom can be seen singing alongside the two musicians.
Among the bereaved families were Roi Fogel – who lost his parents and three siblings when they were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in an infamous 2011 attack in their home in the settlement of Itamar – and Sivan Ohayon – whose husband, Rabbi Shai Ohayon, was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in Petah Tikva in August.
 

Benayoun and his daughter volunteered for the project, and helped produce the video.
The release comes along with the launch of OneFamily's newest crowdfunding campaign. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how it can give further difficulties to these families who suffer so much as it is, the campaign was given the slogan: “There is no vaccine for the pain. Now more than ever, stepping up for victims of terror.”


Tags Terrorism music fogel family Terror Attack OneFamily
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN has failed Israel with its anti-Israeli resolutions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gantz should have known better than to trust Netanyahu - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': The secret to Diego Maradona's undeserved glory By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Saying goodbye to Benny Gantz once the government falls - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by