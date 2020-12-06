Israeli musician Amir Benayoun sings with terror victims, families

Terror victim support organization OneFamily helped renowned Israeli musician Amir Benayoun and his child protege daughter Naomi make a remake of the video of his 2015 hit "Sufa," and invited bereaved families and injured victims to take part.The video, which was launched ahead of OneFamily's new global crowdfunding campaign on December 6, 2020, is dedicated to the victims of terrorism in Israel, many of whom can be seen singing alongside the two musicians. Fogel – who lost his parents and three siblings when they were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in an infamous 2011 attack in their home in the settlement of Itamar – and Sivan Ohayon – whose husband, Rabbi Shai Ohayon, was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in Petah Tikva in August.Among the bereaved families were Roi
Benayoun and his daughter volunteered for the project, and helped produce the video.The release comes along with the launch of OneFamily's newest crowdfunding campaign. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how it can give further difficulties to these families who suffer so much as it is, the campaign was given the slogan: “There is no vaccine for the pain. Now more than ever, stepping up for victims of terror.”
