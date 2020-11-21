Israeli peripheries and non-central areas to get better cellular network

The ministry intends to expand the 4G network to these areas to improve and expand cellular coverage throughout the country, especially in areas that up until now have not had reception coverage available to them, according to Communication Minister Yoaz Hendel.

Additionally, the ministry will allow communications companies 120 sites where they can use each other for coverage purposes, in order to encourage operators to expand to remote and sparsely populated areas where "The purpose of the move is to expand the overall level of coverage of all cellular networks, and communications companies will be required to expand 4G network deployment in localities, transport routes, tunnels. and open areas such as hiking trails," said Communications Ministry Director General Liran Avishar Ben Hurin.Additionally, the ministry will allow communications companies 120 sites where they can use each other for coverage purposes, in order to encourage operators to expand to remote and sparsely populated areas where cellular coverage is more challenging and complex to implement.

"Connecting Israel is not just a slogan of the Ministry of Communications, but a practical obligation. Over the past decade the communications infrastructure has demanded imminent treatment. Now is the time for that," said Hendel.

"Residents of the Arava, the Galilee, the Negev, and the Golan Heights are entitled to the same great cellular reception that residents of Israel's center have. The peripheries around Israel are national destinations and therefore need advanced infrastructure and full cellular coverage. This is an essential service that contributes to life-saving and quality of life anywhere anytime. The current reality is not acceptable and therefore a fundamental change is needed," Hendel added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}