The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli researchers develop simulator for coronavirus exit strategy

The simulator is still in the development phase, but it has so far managed to complete the process or modeling both personal and demographic isolation policies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2020 02:19
SWEDES ENJOY themselves at an outdoor restaurant amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Stockholm on April 20 (photo credit: REUTERS)
SWEDES ENJOY themselves at an outdoor restaurant amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Stockholm on April 20
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Researchers from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and the Civic Cabinet project are working together to develop an economy-focused simulator aimed at helping decision-makers implement a successful exit strategy for the coronavirus lockdown.
Developed by a team led by researchers from Technion's Applied Mathematics Program Profs. Nir Gavish and Omri Barak alongside former Israeli Center for Disease Control director Prof. Tami Shohat; Civic Cabinet project head Dr. Gal Alon; and Leehe Friedman, lecturer and director of the Honors Track in Strategy and Decision Making at IDC Herzliya’s Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy and Strategy, the simulator is designed to have a user-friendly interface linking policies and cost indices in both short and long term.
Currently, the simulator is being tested by various bodies and has received support from within the government.
“Various plans for releasing the lockdown were recently presented to the public, some of which even clash, but the mathematical models on which they were based were not presented,” Gavish said in a statement.
“Sharing information about these tools and the data on which they are based will make it possible to conduct a pragmatic discussion on the exit strategies and will help the scientific community contribute to the decision-making process.”
“One of our principal values is transparency,” Barak explained.
“Transparency means genuinely involving the public – the simulator will be available to everyone who wants to use it, and this way the public will be able to understand why certain decisions are made rather than others. This will enhance public trust, which we believe is almost as important a resource as hospital beds. Trust based on transparency will boost compliance with guidelines and will thereby be beneficial to all of us.”
The creation of the simulator was born from Gavish's Introduction to Applied Mathematics course at the Technion.
“I always bring a test case to the course and work on it with the students. This semester, inevitably, I talked about models for the spread of epidemics and infections,” Gavish explained.
“While preparing for the course I started a blog where I write about this subject, and the blog led me to Dr. Gal Alon, head of the Civic Cabinet project, and to Leehe Friedman, the project’s professional director.”
The simulator is still in the development phase, but it has so far managed to complete the process or modeling both personal and demographic isolation policies. However, the data accumulated over the next two weeks regarding the impact of opening schools and businesses will be added. This will allow users to evaluate the possible consequences of different policies regarding lockdowns, isolating age groups, school reopenings, resuming air travel and maintaining protective gear and social distancing measures.
“Even when it is completed, the simulator will not replace decision making and will not provide unequivocal operational answers,” Barak explained.
“The simulator will not supply comprehensive answers to all the questions, but it will allow the decision makers to evaluate the different options– guidelines, bans, etc. – and assess them according to their expected consequences. We hope and expect that many professionals will use the simulator, thereby helping to improve it as well as enhancing their decision-making process.”


Tags technion economy Coronavirus research coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by