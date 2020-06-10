The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli researchers lay out plan to save endangered biblical gazelle

Rapid human expansion in the past 200 years has taken a heavy toll on Israel's gazelle population.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 10, 2020 20:51
Mountain gazelle looking at a highway intersection, Jerusalem mountains, Israel (photo credit: AMIR BALABAN)
Mountain gazelle looking at a highway intersection, Jerusalem mountains, Israel
(photo credit: AMIR BALABAN)
“When the day blows gently, And the shadows flee, Set out, my beloved, Swift as a gazelle, Or a young stag, For the hills of spices!” reads a verse in Song of the Songs, a powerful celebration of love that is traditionally read as an allegory of the connection between the people of Israel and God (translation Sefaria.org).
Indeed for millennia, mountain gazelles have roamed freely around the land, with their graceful slender bodies and their dark gaze becoming an integral part of its ancient landscapes. But a group of Israeli researchers have now raised an alarm about their survival, and are proposing a comprehensive plan to protect them.
With about 5,000 individuals, Israel has remained the last stronghold of the species once common all over the so-called Levant, including northern Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, as is explained in a paper published in Oryx – The International Journal of Conservation on Wednesday.
“The mountain gazelle, which in Hebrew is called ‘zvi eretz Israel’ – the gazelle of the Land of Israel – is one of the three species of gazelles living in the country,” Dr. Uri Roll, a researcher at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and a co-author of the paper, told The Jerusalem Post. “It is slightly more adapted to mountainous areas, while usually gazelles live in flat areas.”
Suggesting the deep connection between this species and the land is the fact that not only has archeological evidence of the gazelles’ presence dating back thousands of years recurrently emerged, but also that the animal is repeatedly mentioned in the Bible. A verse of the Book of Daniel even calls Israel ‘eretz hatzvi’ even though most commentators agree that in this instance tzvi should not be translated as gazelle, but rather as glory or splendor.
“For many animals and plants in the Bible, we cannot really be sure that they are the same as today. For gazelles, however, we are more confident for several reasons: they are actually not only mentioned but also described in the Bible, and the description fits the species that we know.  Moreover, the name has remained the same also in Arabic,” the researcher said.
Roll explained that the rapid human expansion in the past 200 years has taken a heavy toll on the population, as gazelles require vast areas of land to prosper and their habitat has progressively and dramatically shrunk, and been invaded or fragmented by urban development.
“Gazelles feel trapped very easily, they need large swaths of land and they have become very scarce, specifically in the central part of Israel and along the coastal plain. So instead of having one large area with 1500-2000 gazelles that can move in between and breed, they are confined in de facto encaged areas,” Roll pointed out.
An example of this process can be found in the Gazelle Park in Jerusalem, where gazelles previously in the wild have found themselves living in an area surrounded by new neighborhoods.
This fragmentation has led to highly detrimental consequences, Roll said.
“They lose the ability to exchange genes with one another, and also the interactions with humans are problematic: dogs chase them, they get hit by cars and so on,” he said.
Illegal poaching also constitutes a threat.
“Moreover, in Israel we are not very good at taking care of our trash, which is often abandoned in nature and in semi-regulated dumpsters. This increases the numbers of predators, such as jackals. These animals chase gazelles and especially their young,” Roll explained.
“There are several courses of action that need to be taken in order to help gazelles and several species,” he continued. “As far as fragmentation goes, something that has already started and needs to be done even more is building over and underpasses around highways. Where this is not possible, it is advisable to check the genetic makeup of small populations and transfer individuals if needed.
“In the more holistic approach, Israel needs to have a general plan for the future, incorporate large passages and large swaths of lands that will enable animals to roam freely between regions. Some areas that still allow gazelles to move between the north and the south coastal plains are been developed rapidly, to the point where such movements will no longer be possible. Steps need to be taken immediately if we want our land to continue to include this animal that we are called after,” he added.
Roll highlighted that in working to save its gazelles, Israel could be able to provide important lessons to the world.
“We are talking about a particular species in a particular country, but when we look at the rest of our planet and at the human population increase, we think that our story will become more and more relevant in other places,” he concluded. “Potentially what we learn here will be helpful to others.”


