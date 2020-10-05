Israeli sculptor chisels rendering of George Floyd

Israeli sculptor Dan Reisner has chiseled a bronze-casted sculpture rendering the moment George Floyd was pinned to the ground via a knee to the back of the neck by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, minutes before he fell unconscious — later dying — after complaining he was unable to breathe.The sculpture is of Floyd's head, which is laying on its left ear with its eyes closed seemingly drifting off into unconsciousness. "There is a deep moment of tranquility at the very moment of death," Reisner said. "The body is in a total let go, it allows gravity to do its thing."Reisner shared the sculpture to his Facebook page, receiving over 23k reactions, 1.3k comments and 3.8k shares. Reisner specializes in outdoor sculpture in urban public and private spaces.Shocked and saddened by the killing of George Floyd, Reisner headed straight to the studio to create the rendering, to artistically express himself. Considering Reisner's profession, the stories shared widely about protesters taking down sculptures of historic figures hit home with the multi-disciplinary artist, who could see that this is a trying time in the world today. He therefore decided to introduce what he believes to be an appropriate piece of art to capture the dark moment in history."There is a pause, a brief quiet, between the terrible act of killing to the after world wide uprising," Reisner added to his post. "When gravity pulls down, the soul pulls up." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"IT'S TIME FOR CHANGE!!!!" Reisner concluded.