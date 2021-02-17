The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli startup Sonovia’s anti-pathogen masks prove 99% efficacy in US

The tests were conducted at the Barr Brands International (BBI) Labs in North Carolina and completed in November. Barr Brands International is a company specialized in cleaning products.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 16:37
Packaging of Israel's Sonovia Ltd's washable and reusable antiviral masks, which the company says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed along with the masks at the company laboratory, in Ramat Gan, Israel May 17, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Packaging of Israel's Sonovia Ltd's washable and reusable antiviral masks, which the company says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed along with the masks at the company laboratory, in Ramat Gan, Israel May 17, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Special anti-pathogen masks by Ramat Gan-based company Sonovia have displayed a very high level of efficacy in eliminating bacteria during a test conducted in a US lab.
In recent tests carried out in a laboratory in China, the washable and reusable masks – treated with a special agent – also demonstrated an ability to eliminate some 99% of coronavirus particles.
“Previously Sonovia products had been tested mostly in European oriented laboratories under European testing standards for antimicrobial and antiviral efficacy,” Liat Goldhammer, Chief Technology Officer at Sonovia, explained to The Jerusalem Post. “Recently however we started to perform the tests according to the US standards.”
Employees of Israel's Sonovia Ltd, makers of washable and reusable antiviral masks, which the company says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), work at their laboratory in Ramat Gan, Israel May 17, 2020/ Amir Cohen/ReutersEmployees of Israel's Sonovia Ltd, makers of washable and reusable antiviral masks, which the company says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), work at their laboratory in Ramat Gan, Israel May 17, 2020/ Amir Cohen/Reuters
The tests were conducted at the Barr Brands International (BBI) Labs in North Carolina and completed in November. Barr Brands International is a company specialized in cleaning products.
“We obtained very good results before and after multiple wash-cycles,” Goldhammer explained.
The masks were placed in sterile jars with two kinds of bacteria, the Klebsiella pneumoniae and the Staphylococcus aureus, which present different cell wall structures and therefore were considered good samples of larger families of bacteria.
The products were left to incubate for 24 hours. Non treated masks also underwent the same process to serve as a control.
At the end of the process, SonoMasks presented between 97.9 and 99.9 less microbial population than non-treated masks.
Goldhammer said that Sonovia regularly submits its products to different tests. Another test measuring their efficacy against COVID-19 in a European lab is underway. The endeavor however is not academically oriented.
“We want to ensure the quality of our products for our customers,” she explained.
Sonovia uses lower-cost, metal-oxide nanoparticles, including zinc oxide and copper oxide, to impart antibacterial protection.
The company started to sell their masks last April, as the coronavirus crisis began to soar.
“Our clients are mostly private individuals based in the US. Our masks are specifically designed to address the needs of the general public,” Goldhammer pointed out. She added that the fact that the product is washable and reusable makes it less suitable for medical centers, where disposable masks are employed.
Before the pandemic hit, Sonovia was a startup company focusing on developing antimicrobial solutions for the textile industry to offer a greener alternative to the highly polluting chemicals commonly used to finish the products.
“We started to manufacture masks because we were approached by some Chinese clients back in January 2020,” Goldhammer told the Post. “We were already known in China because we had participated in some contests and won some prizes there. The Chinese were looking for solutions for protective masks to save lives. That was the point when we started to make use of some R&D fabrics we had. At the beginning we just donated thousands of masks, to China and then all over the world, to health workers, volunteers and more. Soon we realized that we had a marketable product.”
Since December 2020, Sonovia has been a publicly traded company at Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.
Furthermore, the Israeli fabric maker has attracted the cooperation of top brands such as Gucci, Chanel and Adidas, working on the Fashion for Good Plug and Play accelerator project – and earning a $250,000 investment for their innovation.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report. 


Tags health innovation COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by