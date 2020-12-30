Israeli stuck in Dubai airport due to Palestinian passport

Emirati authorities held the Israeli for questioning and it is unclear if he will be allowed entry into the UAE. He and his family arrived in the UAE for a vacation earlier this week.

"I don't understand why they stopped me, I'm not the only one in the world with more than one passport," said the man to Channel 12.

His wife and children who traveled with him were allowed entry into the country. The Foreign Ministry told him that the issue is being handled, but he has been stuck in the airport for three days in the meantime.

"They took my passport and left me only with the phone," said the man. "The arrest is unnecessary and if that is the reason for the arrest it is puzzling and unnecessary. I tried to contact MK Ayman Odeh but got no answer."

The Israeli is permitted to stay at a hotel located by the airport, but "it's expensive and I can't allow myself that," he explained.

Many Israeli visitors have encountered issues entering the UAE in recent weeks, including unexpected visa requirements that resulted in delays for many travelers.

