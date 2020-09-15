UAE FM: Scope of normalization with Israel tied to Palestinian statehood

The extent of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be connected to moves towards establishing a Palestinian state, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, hours before he was set to sign a peace treaty with Israel in the White House.Bin Zayed said the first priorities for the Middle East are de-escalating tensions - hinting at but not mentioning Iran - and beginning a dialogue towards peace and security, allowing for peaceful coexistence and encouraging economic and cultural exchanges. “Progress on Palestinian statehood is also central,” bin Zayed wrote. “The pace and scope of normalization won’t be disconnected from progress on Palestinian statehood and rights.”The UAE foreign minister also wrote that the agreement with Israel “stopped annexation,” and get called on the Palestinian leadership to “use this moment to reorganize its approach and prepare to re-engage in productive discussions.”Bin Zayed wrote that the peace treaty as “an opportunity for a fresh approach to tackling the region’s challenges” and “a disruptive reminder that Emiratis and Israelis and all the people of the Middle East are tired of conflict.” He was also careful to say that US President Donald Trump or Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden would play a role in future moves towards greater regional stability.
