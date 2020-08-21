The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli travelers to be able to buy coronavirus tests with Israir flights

Hadassah Medical Center and Israir have developed an agreement that allows travelers to purchase a discounted and rapid coronavirus test along with their flight ticket purchase.

By CELIA JEAN  
AUGUST 21, 2020 20:11
The Israir flight from India carrying 100 Bar Ilan graduate students. (photo credit: ISRAIR)
The Israir flight from India carrying 100 Bar Ilan graduate students.
(photo credit: ISRAIR)
Hadassah Medical Center and Israir announced a program that allows Israelis to purchase a coronavirus test along with plane tickets, allowing for quick results and saving travelers stress before their flights.
As skies are opening back up for Israelis, the coronavirus outbreak is still a matter of concern. Currently, airlines and many countries require a negative result from a coronavirus test taken withing a required amount of time before departure. However, travelers may not always receive a tests withing the specific time frame, resulting in complications and even preventing them from boarding the flight. 
In light of this, Hadassah Medical Center and Israir have developed an agreement that allows travelers to purchase a discounted and rapid coronavirus test along with their flight ticket purchase. 
As of this coming Sunday, any passenger who makes a reservation on the Israir website will be able to book and coordinate the test as part of the booking process.
Travelers can purchase the test for $50, and will receive test results within 24 hours, allowing passengers to know for sure whether they are allowed to board their flight. 
After receiving their results, travelers will be issued an official "medical passport" from Hadassah, which includes results in English and can be presented to officials upon their arrival in their destination country. 
Tests can be taken as designated Hadassah Medical Centers located in Gibor Sport in Ramat Gan and Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem. 


Tags hadassah hospital Coronavirus in Israel flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by