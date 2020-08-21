Israeli travelers to be able to buy coronavirus tests with Israir flights

Hadassah Medical Center and Israir announced a program that allows Israelis to purchase a coronavirus test along with plane tickets, allowing for quick results and saving travelers stress before their flights.

As skies are opening back up for Israelis, the coronavirus outbreak is still a matter of concern. Currently, airlines and many countries require a negative result from a coronavirus test taken withing a required amount of time before departure. However, travelers may not always receive a tests withing the specific time frame, resulting in complications and even preventing them from boarding the flight.

In light of this, Hadassah Medical Center and Israir have developed an agreement that allows travelers to purchase a discounted and rapid coronavirus test along with their flight ticket purchase.

As of this coming Sunday, any passenger who makes a reservation on the Israir website will be able to book and coordinate the test as part of the booking process.

Travelers can purchase the test for $50, and will receive test results within 24 hours, allowing passengers to know for sure whether they are allowed to board their flight.

After receiving their results, travelers will be issued an official "medical passport" from Hadassah, which includes results in English and can be presented to officials upon their arrival in their destination country.

Tests can be taken as designated Hadassah Medical Centers located in Gibor Sport in Ramat Gan and Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.