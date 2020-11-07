Israeli venture capital fund raises $110 million

Israeli venture capital firm 10D has raised over $110 m. to launch a venture capital fund, the firm announced on Wednesday. The fund, that has also operated under the name of Ofek Ventures, invests in startups that use deep technologies and have the potential to disrupt markets.10D seeks to invest in businesses using new business models and run by teams that are seen as exceptional entrepreneurial teams. The fund was founded and is run by Yahal Zilka, Rotem Eldar and Itay Rand who have experience as investors and board members in companies like Waze, Moovit and WalkMe. The fund primarily invests in early stage Seed and Series A investment rounds.“We founded the fund after realizing that we share the belief that entrepreneurs, not investors, are the most important and central factor in the success of both companies and the technology industry. Our role as investors is to support them and help them be the best version of themselves throughout the lifecycle of the company,” said Eldar."We chose not to define a rigid set of areas of investment focus for the fund. We understand that we must listen to the ideas entrepreneurs bring to us and recognize trends early, so we can learn about them in-depth and develop the necessary strategic relationships to support us in making informed investment decisions and more importantly – help our portfolio companies succeed,” said Zilka. 10D has made six investments since its inception and its portfolios include AI companies and healthcare technology companies among others.
